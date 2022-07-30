ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Three girls missing from Fairfield County foster home

By David Rees
 4 days ago

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three girls are missing from a foster home in Fairfield County.

Princess Laday, 15, Shashya Laday, 14, and Onisty Deal, 15, left their foster home from the Amanda area on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Princess has black hair and brown eyes with pierced ears. Shashya has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a sweatshirt. The two may be heading to the Cincinnati area, the sheriff’s office said.

Deal had orange hair at the time she left home and was last seen wearing a white tank top, cream-colored sweatpants and was carrying a backpack. The sheriff’s office said she may be in the Licking County area.

Anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 740-652-7331.

Comments / 0

