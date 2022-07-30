ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Top 25 College Football Interior Offensive Linemen

By Joe DiTullio
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game Haus

Top 25 College Football Safeties

25-21 25. Anthony Cook, Texas Longhorns. Texas didn’t have a great season in 2021, but Cook played well. He had 47 total tackles and three passes defended. While the offense is getting a lot of hype for the Longhorns, Cook could really help the defense improve in 2022. 24....
NFL
The Game Haus

Miami Dolphins Stripped of Draft Picks for Tampering

The Miami Dolphins have been stripped of their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick for violating the integrity of the game. Owner Stephen Ross is also suspended until October 17 and fined $1.5 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The decision comes down after the Dolphins had contact...
MIAMI, FL
The Game Haus

Tim Patrick Out for Season With Torn ACL

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick will be out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in practice on Tuesday. Mike Klis reported the news first. Patrick, 28, has played four seasons with Denver. He has 143 receptions for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. After...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Buffalo, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Game Haus

Judge Rules Deshaun Watson Should be Suspended for 6 Games

Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games according to multiple reports. Robinson has ruled that Watson will not be fined. The NFLPA will not appeal the suspension, but the NFL may still do so. They will have to submit an appeal within the next three days.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Game Haus

Potential Trade Destinations for Teven Jenkins

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are shopping their 2021 second-round pick, Teven Jenkins. Chicago traded up to select Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They traded a second, third, and sixth-round pick for a fifth-round pick and the opportunity to select Jenkins early in the second round. Here are potential trade destinations for Teven Jenkins.
CHICAGO, IL
The Game Haus

Hall of Famer Bill Russell Passes Away at 88

Hall of Fame center Bill Russell has passed away at the age of 88. His family released the news on social media. Russell won 11 NBA Championships in his career and was a five-time MVP for the Boston Celtics. He made 12 All-Star Teams and was a member of the recently released 75th-anniversary team for the NBA.
NBA
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy