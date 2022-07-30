Top 25 College Football Interior Offensive Linemen

thegamehaus.com
NFL・
Miami Dolphins Stripped of Draft Picks for Tampering
The Miami Dolphins have been stripped of their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick for violating the integrity of the game. Owner Stephen Ross is also suspended until October 17 and fined $1.5 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The decision comes down after the Dolphins had contact...
Tim Patrick Out for Season With Torn ACL
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick will be out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in practice on Tuesday. Mike Klis reported the news first. Patrick, 28, has played four seasons with Denver. He has 143 receptions for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. After...
Report: Suns agree to two-way contract with former Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr.
Free agent guard Duane Washington Jr., has agreed to a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to a report. ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted late Tuesday that Washington's agent confirmed the agreement to ESPN. Free agent G Duane Washington Jr., has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, his agent...
Judge Rules Deshaun Watson Should be Suspended for 6 Games
Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games according to multiple reports. Robinson has ruled that Watson will not be fined. The NFLPA will not appeal the suspension, but the NFL may still do so. They will have to submit an appeal within the next three days.
Potential Trade Destinations for Teven Jenkins
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are shopping their 2021 second-round pick, Teven Jenkins. Chicago traded up to select Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They traded a second, third, and sixth-round pick for a fifth-round pick and the opportunity to select Jenkins early in the second round. Here are potential trade destinations for Teven Jenkins.
Hall of Famer Bill Russell Passes Away at 88
Hall of Fame center Bill Russell has passed away at the age of 88. His family released the news on social media. Russell won 11 NBA Championships in his career and was a five-time MVP for the Boston Celtics. He made 12 All-Star Teams and was a member of the recently released 75th-anniversary team for the NBA.
NBA・
