Bargersville man dies after 4-vehicle crash on I-465 SB on east side

Man dies in weekend motorcycle crash on I-465 ramp
A motorcyclist died when he crashed on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 Saturday on the city's northeast side, police say.
No injuries after Wayne Township school bus involved in crash on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A MSD of Wayne Township school bus with children on board was involved in a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday morning. The crash between the bus and a passenger vehicle occurred in the 8600 block of West 10th Street, near the intersection with Country Club Road, around 9 a.m.
Nobody injured after bullets hit Fishers homes, vehicle
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are asking for help identifying the person or people who fired shots that hit a home Monday night. Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood shortly before 11:15 p.m. Police arrived and found bullets that hit a vehicle and home...
Man dies after being found shot in NW side gas station, IMPD says
A man died after he was found shot early Friday inside a gas station on the city's northwest side, police say.
Firefighter injured in huge house fire on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter was injured while trying to put out a massive house fire on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 1500 block of Royal Lake Circle, which is in a neighborhood near Fox Hill and Grandview drives.
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Frankfort Woman Dies From Injuries In Crash With Deer
A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to...
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Hot air balloon traveling from Carmel hits utility lines in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A hot air balloon on Tuesday night collided with utility lines just short of its planned landing point. Noblesville Fire Department came to the rescue. The blue and yellow balloon hit utility wires about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Monument Street, just...
Docs in murder case: When car reversed into woman, it ‘was not an accident’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses told police a 21-year-old woman last month backed her car into a 28-year-old woman, and officers quickly figured out “the incident was not an accident,” court documents say. Mary Adame died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took...
Fishers man arrested, accused of pointing gun at motorists
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man is accused of pointing a gun at drivers near a busy intersection. Darrell Scott, 39, faces charges of pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the Fishers Police Department received several reports of a man pointing a...
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
Man dies after motorcycle involved crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle that left a man dead Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of Morgantown Road and Mount Pleasant Center Street at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday. According to police, a white Honda Pilot was heading north on Morgantown Road, […]
ISP: Elwood police officer shot; person in custody after multi-county chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An officer has been shot in Elwood, leading to a police chase, and ends with a person arrested in Fishers on Interstate 69, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, the officer is in a hospital with their condition unknown at this time. The chase...
