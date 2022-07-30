Giants' Brandon Crawford: Nearing rehab assignment

www.cbssports.com
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals
Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas
Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Dealt to Baltimore
The Oriolesn="Baltimore Orioles" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="BAL">Orioles acquired Cano, right-hander Juan Nunez and left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Jorge Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Povich is the top prize in the deal for the Orioles, while Cano is the most...
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Sent to St. Louis
Montgomery was traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Harrison Bader, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Montgomery had been a fixture in the Yankees' rotation, but the team decided to part with him to add another piece in the outfield. Montgomery will bolster a St. Louis rotation that has been hit by injuries, and his numbers could be even better moving from the AL East to the NL Central.
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
NFL・
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Back in action in Complex League
Mejia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and will serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The fact that the Rays cleared Mejia for a rehab assignment one week after he deactivated suggests...
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
Rays' Carson Williams: Falls off after hot start
Williams is hitting .255/.347/.489 with 13 home runs, 21 steals and a 41:125 BB:K in 82 games for Single-A Charleston. Yep, that's 125 strikeouts in 82 games for Williams -- good for an ugly 32.9 percent strikeout rate. He came out of the gate on fire, putting up a .323 average and 1.018 OPS through his first 33 games of the year, but in the 50 games since, he's put up a .208 batting average and .710 OPS. The stolen-base production has fallen off, too -- he's gone 0-for-2 over his last 16 games. Williams still boasts an intriguing power-speed blend, and he's considered a good bet to stick at shortstop, so there's still plenty to dream on here, but as the Rays (and fantasy managers) have seen with the travails of Josh Lowe this year, a subpar hit tool can prevent the other tools from showing through regularly.
Mets' Kramer Robertson: Called up Tuesday
Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 27-year-old will round out New York's roster after J.D. Davis was shipped to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for Darin Ruf. Robertson has a .709 OPS in 21 games with Syracuse and could be headed back there once Ruf officially joins the active roster.
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
Nationals' CJ Abrams: Starting Nats career at Triple-A
Abrams was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. While Abrams figures prominently into Washington's long-term plans, he will break into his new organization in the minors. The 21-year-old shortstop hit .314/.364/.507 with seven home runs and 10 steals in 30 games at Triple-A while with San Diego, so he has a chance to hit the ground running with Rochester. If he impresses, he could be up with the big club in the coming weeks.
Twins' Byron Buxton: Out again Tuesday
Buxton (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers. The Twins were hoping to get Buxton back Tuesday, but he will open on the bench for a second straight day. Nick Gordon will get the nod in center field in Buxton's place.
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Beneficiary of Mancini trade
Vavra will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He'll be picking up his third start in four games and his second in a row since the Orioles dealt Trey Mancini to the Astros on Monday. With Mancini out of the picture, the lefty-hitting Vavra looks like he might get a trial as a regular in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. The 25-year-old doesn't bring much power or speed to the table, but he walked at a 13.9 percent clip and struck out only 17.3 percent of the time at Triple-A Norfolk this season while hitting .324.
