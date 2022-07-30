ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Man arrested for allegedly making bomb threat against Arizona state election official

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jwjp9_0gyI5jNI00
Tweet

A 38-year-old man from Massachusetts has been arrested and charged after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Arizona state election official.

James Clark has been charged with one count of making a bomb threat, for which he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He has also been charged with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of perpetuating a bomb hoax, for each of which he could face up to five years in prison.

Clark allegedly looked up online “how to kill” an election official from the Arizona secretary of state’s office, as well as searching the address of the official, on Feb. 14, 2021, according to the indictment against him. It also claimed that he searched “fema boston marathon bombing” and “fema boston marathon bombing plan digital army” online around Feb. 18, 2021.

The indictment further alleges that he sent a message through a web form addressed to the person, saying, “Your attorney general needs to resign by Tuesday February 16th by 9 am or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated.”

The indictment asserts he sent that message to the official around Feb. 14, 2021.

The Hill could not immediately reach Clark’s lawyer for comment.

“Election officials across the country are being threatened regularly for doing their jobs. It’s unconscionable and undermines our democracy. This harassment won’t be tolerated and can’t be normalized. We thank the FBI for their persistence on further investigating this incident,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker, party chief pleads guilty to fraud

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana Democratic Party leader who resigned from the state Senate earlier this year, citing depression and a gambling addiction, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal wire fraud charge. Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance, court records show. Documents filed Monday outlined a scheme in which she diverted more than $94,000 in campaign funds for personal use, including for casino gambling. Prosecutors said she also arranged for another $53,000 in state Democratic Party funds to be kicked back to her by associates she arranged to be hired by the party, who remained unidentified as of Monday. Carter chaired the state party from 2012 until 2020, while also serving in the Legislature. Sentencing was set for Dec. 7. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years but it is uncertain how harsh her sentence will be after she signed a plea agreement and cooperated with prosecutors.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
ARIZONA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client

Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn awarded about $98,000 in attorneys' fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos's attorney, Ron Stadler, said he was recommending that Vos appeal the ruling.The fees will be paid by taxpayers, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Judge Strikes Down Law Allowing Noncitizen Parents to Vote in School Board Elections

An SF law that allowed noncitizen parents to cast their votes in local school board elections was overturned by a judge Friday. Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer ruled in court today that a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to noncitizen parents — which include "green card holders, work visa holders, refugees and undocumented immigrants" — is “contrary to the California constitution and state statutes and thus cannot stand.” [Chronicle/ SF Standard]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Election State#Fbi#Fema Boston Marathon
truecrimedaily

W.Va. woman allegedly seen in social media video kicking child and trying to imitate 'Jackass'

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she was reportedly seen in a social media video kicking her juvenile niece out of a chair. According to WCHS-TV, the suspect, Staci Burgy, was heard saying "This is 'Jackass.' This is kick a kid" before she allegedly abused her niece. The video also reportedly shows the child with bruising on the side from the attack.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Hill

The Hill

653K+
Followers
77K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy