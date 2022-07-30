‘Me Too’ founder will speak at Women’s Center for Advancement event in Omaha in August

www.wowt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Helping Omaha students overcome pandemic setbacks, Westside teachers wrap summer school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students head back to school in the coming weeks. For some, they didn’t have much of a break. A number of them — teachers included — were back in the classroom. For the second year, Westside helped its youngest learners as a way to catch up.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Center-Valhaven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Arbor Care Center-Valhaven about the job opportunities available in all departments. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
OPS making process on filling teaching roles
More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. Omaha shooting injures 1; police looking for suspect. Police say the 18-year- old who was shot is going to be okay. A friendly reminder for parents. 6 News On Your Side: Wall worry top to bottom. Updated: 11 hours ago. The...
klkntv.com
Lincoln cancer treatment center receives special recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Hematology Oncology is focused on patient-centered care and leaving lasting impressions on its patients. “No one wants to end up with a cancer diagnosis,” said Caitlin Phelps a patient at NHO. “When I walk through the doors of this place. I know I’m going to be treated as if I’m not just a diagnosis.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo to host free event for educators
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Education Department is hosting a free, special event just for educators in September.
WOWT
Covering Omaha: City park expecting $250,000 help
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt addresses supporters after winning the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. Extreme heat moves out but the forecast remains above average until the weekend. Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs. Updated: 9 hours ago. A very close call for several people minding their...
WOWT
Bellevue PD sees National Night Out as an opportunity to connect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wounds of mistrust in recent years between some communities and police are fresh, which makes National Night Out as important as ever. ”We can’t mend relationships unless a dialogue happens,” Bellevue Police Chief Ken Clary said. “So every opportunity we can, we’re gonna get out in the communities, we’re gonna open the dialogue. We want to explain ourselves, we want you to know we are there for you, we want people to know we’re here to increase safety in the community and not make people feel threatened because we’re there.”
RELATED PEOPLE
kzum.org
KZUM News – 07.23.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
KETV.com
Lincoln Mom's Cancer Fight Focuses on Helping Others
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln, Nebraska mother of 8 and cancer survivor has encouraging words for those struggling with a diagnosis. “If I stay busy, I’m living,” said Cathy Martinez who was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer more than 22 months ago. Now her doctors are...
klkntv.com
Lancaster county fair hosts Hispanic bands for the first time on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, those at the Lancaster County fair experienced a taste of Hispanic culture with first time performances of Hispanic music on that stage. “This is the first year that we are here at the Lancaster Fair. So hopefully this grows every year and evolves into something bigger. Where we can have bigger bands, bigger performances and have a bigger crowd,” said Steve Solorio, event organizer.
klkntv.com
Lincoln YMCA offers help to families as school year starts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The YMCA offered dozens of sports, classes, and more to Lincoln Public School students over the summer, and now they’re offering financial assistance programs for aftercare programs. Executive Director of the Fallbrook YMCA Emmalie Wilcox says they’re gearing up for August 15th at all four of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Brothers reunite with Boys Town family teachers after 17 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town. Now all grown up, the brothers were able to reunite with the family teachers who played a big part in shaping who they are today.
WOWT
How to spend $250K on an Omaha park: Neighbors list what they want done with ARPA funds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Newly allocated money — $250,000 in ARPA funds — is being put to use on north Omaha’s Kountze Park. People say they’ve been vocal for years about their discontent with the park’s disrepair, but the city Parks Department says it will collaborate with local homeowners for their input.
WOWT
Iowa senior citizen notes horrible experience with movers, belongings finally received
HALSTEAD, Kan. (WOWT) - An Iowa senior citizen trying to move to Kansas had a nightmare experience with a moving company. A 6 On Your Side follow-up investigation into an emotional move by a Logan, Iowa senior citizen. Her belongings finally arrived at her new apartment in Kansas one month after pickup.
WOWT
Omaha's Kountze Park upgrade idea
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt addresses supporters after winning the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. Extreme heat moves out but the forecast remains above average until the weekend. Big branch in Council Bluffs smashes two vehicles. Updated: 7 hours ago. What are the odds? You're driving down a city street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
WOWT
OPS school board meeting Monday night
More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. While the former Nebraska congressman appeals his conviction for lying to the FBI, a member of his legal team had to hire his own attorney. OPS making process on filling teaching roles. Updated: 9 hours ago. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring...
1011now.com
Lincoln Girls Who Walk encourages exercise and socialization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Walking is an easy way for most people to get out and exercise. One Lincoln woman took her love for walking and brought it to social media, connecting women in the Capital City along the way. The Lincoln Girls Who Walk Facebook Group meets at Peter Pan...
The Nebraska City News Press
Downed trees, deep ravines among obstacles for hike-bike trailing linking Omaha and Lincoln
Paul Hammel, Nebraska Examiner Some eyebrows shot up this spring in the Nebraska Legislature when lawmakers approved $8.3 million to complete eight miles of crushed-limestone, bike-hike trail to link recreation trails coming from Omaha and Lincoln. That’s $1 million per mile, one senator said, which is what it used to...
Comments / 2