‘Me Too’ founder will speak at Women’s Center for Advancement event in Omaha in August

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wounds of mistrust in recent years between some communities and police are fresh, which makes National Night Out as important as ever. ”We can’t mend relationships unless a dialogue happens,” Bellevue Police Chief Ken Clary said. “So every opportunity we can, we’re gonna get out in the communities, we’re gonna open the dialogue. We want to explain ourselves, we want you to know we are there for you, we want people to know we’re here to increase safety in the community and not make people feel threatened because we’re there.”

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO