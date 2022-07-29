Quilts of Valor presented at Sutherland

The Plainsmen scored one in the eighth and two in the ninth to beat Gem City 11-8 in the final game of the season. The heart of the order — Jaylan Ruffin, A.J. Lausten and Braden Hendrix — knocked in six runs and had six total hits to lead the way. Five-hole hitter Adam Deboer also added three hits.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO