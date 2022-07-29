Quilts of Valor presented at Sutherland

nptelegraph.com
Related
North Platte Telegraph
McGown to lead Great Plains Health Care Foundation
Great Plains Health announced Monday that Megan McGown, the hospital’s chief development officer, will oversee the Great Plains Health Care Foundation starting Aug. 10. McGown assumes the responsibility from Kathy Bourque, who has been the foundation’s executive director since July 2018. Bourque is taking the next step in her career toward her passion for leadership development, according to a GPH press release.
Imperial Republican
Russ Mann takes stand for the prosecution
With much of the foundation of the prosecution’s case in place, the jury got to hear from one of the key players on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, the fourth day of the Kevin German trial. Russ Mann of Enders was one of the first individuals arrested in the disappearance...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 1
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 40 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Defense rests without calling murder defendant German to testify
IMPERIAL — The defense rested its case in the Kevin S. German murder trial late Monday morning without calling German to the stand. Closing arguments are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Chase County District Court with the jury expected to receive instructions later in the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
North Platte Telegraph
See Exhibit A 2, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
NOTE: Data provided is for 728 S. Vine Street only. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, stove refrigerator, central air, carport and a fenced backyard. Sales price includes 7 additional properties. See attached documents for more information including the address & parcel numbers of included properties. ESeller is asking all closings to be simultaneously for a 1031 Exchange including MLS #'s 24391 and 24393xcellent investment. MUST HAVE 24 HOUR NOTICE.
North Platte Telegraph
Woman gets jail time in May theft from Sutherland I-80 business
A 37-year-old Sutherland woman received jail time Monday for her role in the May 7 disappearance of $3,666.64 in cash from Ozzie’s I-80 at Sutherland’s Exit 158 interchange. Lincoln County District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced Casandra L. Simmons to 45 days in jail on a reduced misdemeanor count...
North Platte Telegraph
Plainsmen score one in the 8th, two in 9th to beat Gem City
The Plainsmen scored one in the eighth and two in the ninth to beat Gem City 11-8 in the final game of the season. The heart of the order — Jaylan Ruffin, A.J. Lausten and Braden Hendrix — knocked in six runs and had six total hits to lead the way. Five-hole hitter Adam Deboer also added three hits.
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
TIF study, 2 block grant requests on NP City Council agenda Tuesday
A new study examining TIF eligibility south of Interstate 80 and a block-grant application to help upgrade West Ninth Street lead the rest of a lengthy North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday. Wilkinson Development of North Platte wants a vacant 22.06-acre tract and part of a nearby neighborhood declared “substandard...
knopnews2.com
Parched and sweltering conditions Monday; Cold front to move through Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mainly calm weekend, conditions will continue to heat up during the Monday with dry conditions with a cold front moving through during the day Tuesday. The reason why it’s going to be on the dry and hot side because of...
Comments / 0