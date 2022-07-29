ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherland, NE

Quilts of Valor presented at Sutherland

By Job Vigil
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

McGown to lead Great Plains Health Care Foundation

Great Plains Health announced Monday that Megan McGown, the hospital’s chief development officer, will oversee the Great Plains Health Care Foundation starting Aug. 10. McGown assumes the responsibility from Kathy Bourque, who has been the foundation’s executive director since July 2018. Bourque is taking the next step in her career toward her passion for leadership development, according to a GPH press release.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Imperial Republican

Russ Mann takes stand for the prosecution

With much of the foundation of the prosecution’s case in place, the jury got to hear from one of the key players on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, the fourth day of the Kevin German trial. Russ Mann of Enders was one of the first individuals arrested in the disappearance...
ENDERS, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Defense rests without calling murder defendant German to testify

IMPERIAL — The defense rested its case in the Kevin S. German murder trial late Monday morning without calling German to the stand. Closing arguments are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Chase County District Court with the jury expected to receive instructions later in the day.
IMPERIAL, NE
9NEWS

Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado

TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

See Exhibit A 2, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

NOTE: Data provided is for 728 S. Vine Street only. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, stove refrigerator, central air, carport and a fenced backyard. Sales price includes 7 additional properties. See attached documents for more information including the address & parcel numbers of included properties. ESeller is asking all closings to be simultaneously for a 1031 Exchange including MLS #'s 24391 and 24393xcellent investment. MUST HAVE 24 HOUR NOTICE.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Woman gets jail time in May theft from Sutherland I-80 business

A 37-year-old Sutherland woman received jail time Monday for her role in the May 7 disappearance of $3,666.64 in cash from Ozzie’s I-80 at Sutherland’s Exit 158 interchange. Lincoln County District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced Casandra L. Simmons to 45 days in jail on a reduced misdemeanor count...
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Plainsmen score one in the 8th, two in 9th to beat Gem City

The Plainsmen scored one in the eighth and two in the ninth to beat Gem City 11-8 in the final game of the season. The heart of the order — Jaylan Ruffin, A.J. Lausten and Braden Hendrix — knocked in six runs and had six total hits to lead the way. Five-hole hitter Adam Deboer also added three hits.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

TIF study, 2 block grant requests on NP City Council agenda Tuesday

A new study examining TIF eligibility south of Interstate 80 and a block-grant application to help upgrade West Ninth Street lead the rest of a lengthy North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday. Wilkinson Development of North Platte wants a vacant 22.06-acre tract and part of a nearby neighborhood declared “substandard...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

