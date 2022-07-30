Polk County issues burn ban

www.ky3.com
Related
KYTV
Greene County voter turnout lower than expected throughout Tuesday
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is still tracking high temperatures & humidity for the next few days. While he is also tracking returning rain chances, that won't be enough to cool us down for the weekend.
KYTV
Hickory County looking to impose a 911 sales tax, causes confusion with residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hickory County voters will decide on a 3/4 cent sales tax on Tuesday. The Hickory County 911 Board President, Brian Bennett, said the funds from this sales tax will only go towards the building of a new 911 center. The 911 center is located in the...
ksmu.org
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. adding new gates at low-water crossing
After spending a few years in storage, a very special piece of artwork is front and center at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking hot & humid weather with heat advisories for the next few days. Plus, he'll time out rain chances by the end of the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myozarksonline.com
Stop sign at Highway 5 and 7 in Camden County
Drivers who travel Old Route 5 and Highway 7 in Camden County may have noticed some changes to traffic flow today. Modot Area Engineer Danny Roeger said they have added stop signs at Old Route 5 and Highway 7…. Those traveling on Route 7 will need to yield or stop...
KYTV
County clerks ready primary election day in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Election officials have been preparing for weeks to ensure every vote is counted and we have a fair election. It all started ten weeks ago, preparing the ballots and ensuring they were correct for every polling location. Next, bi-partisan teams of election judges are assigned then election teams test each election machine to ensure that it works correctly.
KYTV
Gov. Parson spends Election Day in Springfield talking about tax cuts, teacher pay and childcare
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson spent part of Tuesday’s Election Day in Springfield giving a “State of the State” speech in front of about 500 people in an event sponsored by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. Held at the newly-named Great Southern Bank...
koamnewsnow.com
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
KYTV
Springfield Fire Dept. reports increase in undetermined fires
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The number of Springfield area fires without an official cause has jumped more than 20% from last year, based on a new report the Springfield Fire Department released Monday. Fire department leaders say they are not surprised the number of undetermined fires has increased because so...
KYTV
Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into a building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the room was an unoccupied massage room.
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
KYTV
Camden County hosts Junior Police Academy
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Sheriff’s Office hosted a junior police academy for kids in Camden County. The goal is to get kids comfortable with their local law enforcement officials. Alayna Edgar was one of the junior cadets participating in the program. ”I’m in third grade moving into...
Man pleads guilty in connection to Greene County murder
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The last of three people charged in connection to the death of a man in Greene County in 2020 has changed his plea to guilty. According to online court records, Riley Collier is to be sentenced on August 18 in Greene County Circuit Court. He was originally charged with murder, burglary, armed […]
KYTV
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
KYTV
Mercy Hospital in Springfield brings back "Last Supper" painting
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking hot & humid weather with heat advisories for the next few days. Plus, he'll time out rain chances by the end of the week.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with endangering a child
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive accused of endangering a child. Officers are asking the public for help in finding 40-year-old Rasheed Hakeem. He’s charged with the crime in Greene County. Detectives say Hakeem has connections in Springfield and the St. Louis area. Police...
Comments / 0