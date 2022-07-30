ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

 4 days ago

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.28 billion 02:03

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.

67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14

The Mega Millions results for 7/29/22. KDKA

DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.

The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation's largest lottery prize.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday's drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

Inside the GetGo store on Route 8 in Shaler, hopeful jackpot winners like Foster Crawford scrambled to play last-minute numbers on Friday evening.

"Just random pick and hope for the best," Crawford told KDKA-TV's Royce Jones.

Get-Go workers in Shaler said their customer base this week was mostly lottery players. They told KDKA-TV that they saw as many as 300 people purchasing tickets in a single afternoon.

in the final hours before Friday's drawing, there were about 12,600 sales per minute across Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, that's up 136 percent from Thursday.

Comments / 0

