Monkeypox isn't deadly, but the vaccine shortage is impacting WNC

'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
Healthcare nonprofit urges NC department to reject HCA's expansion plan
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization recently sent a letter to North Carolina's state health department urging officials to reject HCA Healthcare's expansion plan in the mountains. Western North Carolina's Health Equity Coalition (HEC), a nonprofit advocating for quality rural healthcare, is urging officials with the North...
11 counties eligible for crop loss program related to flooding, April 2021 freeze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Farmers in several mountain counties are eligible for the Western North Carolina Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses because of flooding and excessive rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and an April 2021 freeze and frost. “We offered a similar program...
Hearts With Hands volunteers pack food boxes for Kentucky flood victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More rain Monday hampered the search for victims and survivors in areas of Kentucky already hit hard with flooding. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35, and hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after the region was swamped by nearly a foot of rain.
Hearts with Hands nonprofit steps up to send truckloads of aid to Kentucky flood victims
A western North Carolina nonprofit has stepped up to send aid to flood victims in Kentucky. As the death toll continues to climb and the impact of historic flooding in eastern Kentucky becomes more evident, Hearts with Hands is rendering aid. Alyce Sharpton, director of volunteerism and media relations for...
Here's how you can comment on plans for federal disaster recovery funds
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency wants to hear from the public about plans for spending federal disaster recovery funds. The $7.9 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding will go toward recovery assistance in areas of Western North Carolina most impacted by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
