Check your ticket! Numbers drawn for massive $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Suffolk DA: Postal worker from North Babylon stole Costco reward checks worth thousands
A North Babylon man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of Costco rebate checks while working as a U.S. postal worker.
Pomona gas station raises money for worker's child who has rare genetic disorder
A Hudson Valley gas station is raising funds to help an employee's child who has a rare genetic disorder.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Bridgeport woman claims children were discriminated against by costumed characters at Legoland
Breana Ramsey says last month she was at Legoland in New York when she felt like her daughter and nephew were ignored by costumed characters.
ALERT CENTER: Danbury man arrested for driving over 160 mph in New Hampshire
A Danbury man was arrested for driving over 160 mph in New Hampshire, state police say.
3,000 names to be picked for Yonkers affordable housing waiting list
The housing authority received more than 14,000 pre-applications.
Police: 4 suspects wanted in connection to New Rochelle gas station robbery
Eastchester police are looking for four suspects in connection with a gas station robbery
Police: 2 West Islip stores broken into over the weekend
The stores are located next to each other in a small shopping center on Union Boulevard.
Orange County woman receives 31 tickets following high speed chase
An Orange County woman is facing several charges - and received 31 tickets - for leading police on a chase through Deerpark.
MTA reopens Denton Avenue underpass following monthslong closure
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reopened the Denton Avenue underpass following a bridge replacement that closed the road for months.
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
Police: Man shot after answering late-night knock at door in Huntington Station
Suffolk police say a man was fatally shot at his home in Huntington Station.
ALERT CENTER: Man shot outside North Amityville home
According to police, the incident happened on Emerald Lane South shortly after 8 p.m.
Police: Shots fired at LA Fitness basketball court in New Hyde Park
Shots were fired inside the LA Fitness at the basketball court in New Hyde Park, police say.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
22-year-old Orange County man found dead in Vermont state park
A 22-year-old Orange County man was found dead in a Vermont state park.
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
Police: Woman inside parked car shot in Wyandanch
A woman was shot in the driver's seat of a parked car in Wyandanch early Tuesday, police say.
Police: Kayaker drowns in bay off Keyport
Police say they received a call yesterday afternoon reporting two distressed kayakers in the bay. Once they arrived, one had made it back to shore. A 64-year-old from Irvington was still in the water.
Dutchess County motorcyclist killed in Copake crash
Police say Michael Manetta, of Red Hook, was killed at the intersection of County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in Copake on Sunday.
