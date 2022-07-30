Mass. Man Threatened Arizona Election Official Following 2020 Election: FBI

www.necn.com
Bomb Threats At Multiple New Hampshire Colleges & Universities Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating multiple bomb threats made to several colleges and universities across New Hampshire Tuesday, according to the state's Department of Safety. Investigations said that on Tuesday morning 10 higher education institutions received a bomb threat made from the same phone number. It appears the caller, who could be from overseas, was using a fake number.
Victor Peña Sentenced to 29 to 39 Years in Kidnapping, Rape Trial
Victor Peña, the man found guilty last week of kidnapping and raping a woman he held captive in his Boston apartment over three days in January of 2019, was sentenced Monday to 29 to 39 years in prison. A jury in Suffolk Superior Court returned the verdict last Tuesday,...
Man Sells Connecticut House Without Actual Homeowner's Knowing: PD
A Willington man is accused of selling a home in Newtown without the actual owner’s knowledge or permission and has been arrested. Newtown police said they started investigating when the legitimate homeowner found that his residence had been sold. They said paperwork for the sale had been filed with the town without the actual owner authorizing it or even knowing about it.
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'
Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
COVID Levels Declining in Boston, But Officials Urge Residents to ‘Remain Vigilant'
COVID-19 levels are declining in Boston, but health officials urged residents Tuesday to "remain vigilant" as the metrics are still higher than they were prior to the start of the current surge fueled by the highly-contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant. Levels of the virus in local wastewater have decreased by 21%...
Woman Stabbed to Death at Her Lowell Home
A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her Lowell, Massachusetts, home Sunday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. The DA's office said officers were called to a home on Loring Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, Linda Gilbert, unresponsive. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
3 Teenagers Shot Outside House Party in Dorchester
Three teenagers were shot after a house party turned violent in Dorchester on Saturday. Boston police said they are expected to survive. According to police, calls came in for a large fight after the party was broken up on Dakota Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old man and two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, who'd been shot.
A Tale of Two Schools: A Failing Boston Public Schools Building and the Impact on Two Communities
You might call it the tale of two schools. Because under one roof-- and a leaky one at that-- the Jackson Mann School was permanently shut down on June 27—its students and staff dispersed, its supplies transported across the city. But, there is another school in the same failing building. The Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will remain in the same structure for at least another year.
Two People Transported with Gunshot Wounds in Roxbury: EMS
Two people with gunshot wounds were transported by Boston EMS from Roxbury Sunday night, according to a lieutenant with Emergency Medical Services. EMS responded to Washington Street and Roxbury Street around 10:30 p.m., according to first responders. Two people were transported with gunshot wounds, Boston EMS said. An agency spokesperson...
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston
The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
Passengers Recall Moment Cruise Ship Collided With Fishing Boat Off Nantucket
Passengers who were onboard a cruise ship during a collision with a fishing boat off the Nantucket coast described feeling the "shifting of the boat" early Saturday morning. Departing from Boston and headed to Bermuda, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced
A firefighter has been sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Chelsea, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The call came in around 1 a.m., and when crews arrived to Blossom Street, they found heavy fire on all three floors at the back of the building, Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said on scene.
MBTA Expected to Shut Down Orange Line for 30 Days, Sources Say
The MBTA will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days to work on long overdue maintenance, sources tell NBC10 Boston. The Boston Globe first reported that the agency was considering a monthlong shutdown of the line, which would start later this month and stretch into September. State transportation sources...
Dozens Evacuated After Sprinkler Line Bursts at Chelsea Apartment Building
Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Tuesday when a pipe broke at an apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to the building on Broadway late morning. They say around 750 gallons of water cascaded down from the third floor to the basement when a sprinkler line branch broke.
Watch: Humpback Whale Spotted in Boston Harbor
A humpback whale was spotted breaching in Boston Harbor on Monday morning between Deer Island and Long Island. Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna captured video of the whale, which they shared with NBC10 Boston. The first video shows the whale breaching and splashing down in the harbor not far from...
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Building Collapse in East Boston Displaces Residents
A multi-family residence in East Boston partially collapsed overnight, according to fire officials, displacing all of the buildings residents. Nine adults, two children, one dog and one cat were displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department, after part of the exterior masonry collapsed at the building on Sumner Street. A...
Gardner Public Schools Pushing Back Start of Year as Supply Chain Slows Construction
The Gardner Public Schools district in Massachusetts will push back the first day of the year due to supply chain problems that have slowed the construction of the new elementary school. Superintendent Mark Pellegrino announced in a letter Monday that the team was delayed from completing the elevator because pieces...
Blade Tumbles Off Wind Turbine in Gloucester
A massive blade fell off of a 400-foot wind turbine in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Sunday, causing the area surrounding the structure to be shutdown indefinitely. The Gloucester Fire Department and Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga confirmed Sunday that a roughly 160-foot blade had fallen from the turbine at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park shutting down access to nearby Great Republic Drive.
