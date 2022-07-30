Joan Jett ready to rock Saturday at Eisenhower Park's Lakeside Theatre

bronx.news12.com
greaterlongisland.com
News 12 alum Elisa DiStefano and her husband reopen The Point Bar + Grill in Long Beach
Elisa DiStefano and her husband Mo Cassara wear many hats. When they aren’t in the role of mom and dad to their two young children, DiStefano is a familiar face reporting on Long Island news and Cassara is a former college basketball coach turned analyst for CBS Sports and ESPN.
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Coming to Former Location of Mario Restaurant by 2 Former Staff Members
In the coming months, Mezza Luna will be a brand-new addition to the Hauppauge community, where they will be serving classic, fine Italian cuisine in the former location of what was once a Hauppauge favorite, Mario Restaurant. Following this year’s closure of Mario, two former staff members began their efforts...
longisland.com
The Artisan Sandwich Shop and Deli Opens in Patchogue
A new gourmet sandwich shop called The Artisan opened up in Patchogue recently, serving up specialty deli sandwiches . According to the website, The Artisan was developed by Jason Tepper, “executive chef and mastermind behind most of Patchogue’s top restaurants.”. “Every menu item is crafted with an emphasis...
greaterlongisland.com
25 Photos: Port Palooza in Port Jefferson raises funds for animal rescue group
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffeehouse, now with four locations across Suffolk County. And Toast of Port Jeff is moving to a new location. Click here to learn more. The Jill Nees Russell stage at Harborfront Park sprung to life with live music for a great cause...
West Indian Day Parade kickoff gives sneak preview to full showcase
Friday night marked the official kickoff of the West Indian Day parade, full of the bands performing as well as a sneak peek at some of the outfits that will be worn.
Register Citizen
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
longisland.com
Waffles & Soul Opens in Bellport
If you like your waffles with chicken, then you found your spot. Waffles & Soul opened up recently in Bellport and it’s been lighting up the social media review sites. It’s not just a piece of fried chicken on a plain old waffle (although they have that too), it’s a variety of unique variations on the theme.
Long Island shelter throws "DOGust" bash to get rescue dogs adopted
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- For many animal lovers, it's "DOGust Day." August 1st is recognized as the universal birthday for all rescue-shelter dogs across America. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduced us to a family who went to Nassau County to celebrate and adopt a puppy of their own. Seven-year-old twins Tyler and Allison Paulino were over the moon. Their parents Jennifer and Gerry agreed to drive from New Jersey to Port Washington in search of the perfect pet. The Paulinos recently lost their beloved family dog to old age and the pain will be eased, they think, with a new adoption. North Shore Animal...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of July 30, 2022 - August 6, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Saturday, August 6, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
fox29.com
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
Brooklyn girl, 14, disappears while babysitting
CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Aunisty Elliott was gearing up for her first year of high school when she disappeared from her family’s home in Prospect Heights last Wednesday morning. The 14-year-old was babysitting her younger brother and sister while her mother, Raquel Elliott, worked. “It’s seven days,” the anguished mom told PIX11 News on […]
therealdeal.com
Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies
Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already opened, while more are on tap for the coming months.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
Disappointing photos show what it's really like to visit the Hamptons during the summer
The Hamptons is a celebrity hot spot and a destination for wealthy New Yorkers. But our reporter found her visit wasn't as glamorous as she expected.
Swastika Found Drawn On Portable Light Trailer At Park In East Meadow
An investigation is underway after a swastika was found drawn on a portable light trailer at a Long Island park. The incident happened at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Nassau County Police Department. A Nassau County worker discovered that...
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Rose Gargano – Bay Ridge
– , here and here Something must have happened on that road that caused her to swerve. The news said it was possibly a medical episode. (Source) Rose was 70 years old and lived in Bay Ridge. This accident happened about two miles from her home. This is terrible and so sad.
Board votes down proposal to remove historic landmark church for affordable housing in Asbury Park
A board meeting in Asbury Park Monday night determined the future of one historic landmark church in the city.
fox5ny.com
Long Island man killed after answering door
NEW YORK - A Long Island man was shot and killed after answering a knock on his front door. The Suffolk County Police Department says it happened early Tuesday morning on 5th Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say that 23-year-old Bryon Martinez answered a knock at the door at approximately...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in the Bronx
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Luck is in the air in the Bronx. A second-prize Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,002 was sold for Friday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was bought from New Way Deli & Lottery, located along East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue. Mega Millions players can head to […]
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
