Months after settlement, Jacksonville strip clubs sue City Hall over new dancer regulations

Jacksonville’s City Councilmember Rory Diamond introduces ‘Keep Our Families Together Act’
Jacksonville — City Councilman Rory Diamond introduces “Keep Our Families Together Act” to help alleviate Jacksonville’s housing crisis. The legislation allows people to build ‘Accessory Dwelling Units’ (ADU)’s secondary housing units on an already existing single family lot. Sponsored by Council members Michael...
Here are the changes that Duval County voters can expect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s primary is Aug. 23, and early voting will begin Monday in Duval County. Many voters may find some changes regarding their voting sites. Duval County did have 199 precincts, but with the upcoming election, that number is now 187. Even though Jacksonville is growing...
Jacksonville councilman proposes $3M bill to help struggling families with rent, light bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Reggie Gaffney filed a bill Monday to allocate $3 million for struggling families in the Jacksonville area and to continue the fight to decrease violence across the city. The money allocated to this funding is funded by the $73 million set aside in the Mayor’s...
VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools
VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
Domestic murders increase by 133% in Duval County from 2017 to 2020, according to state data
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Domestic violence is an all too common reality in Jacksonville, and something we've been seeing over the past few weeks. According to the State Attorney's Office, five people in Duval County were killed so far this year, allegedly by their partners. The father of Tasheka Young's children was charged with her murder last week.
Report: Hospital ignored complaints about Jacksonville surgeon, 350 lawsuits filed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A surgeon in Jacksonville reportedly caused “hundreds of devastating injuries” while his hospital ignored complaints from patients after he started displaying signs of an alleged neurological disorder, reports Elizabeth Chuck for NBC. NBC reports that 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100...
'Keep Our Families Together' Act introduced to help with affordable housing in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida families are finding themselves priced out of buying their forever home or keeping their apartment. It's something Beth Mixson hears everyday while working for Family Promise of Jacksonville. "The increase in rent has really hurt the working poor," she explained. "People who are low income...
Bradford County commissioners dismiss funding proposal for fire rescue services
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - ”We have great support in this community.”. The fire department was the focus of a Bradford County commission meeting. In the meeting, Bradford County commissioners made a motion to remove the one-cent sales tax from the table. Despite the proposal being dismissed, Bradford County Fire...
Jacksonville brewery joins national movement to raise funds for emergency health fund
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A grassroots project revolved around craft beer is calling on breweries across the nation to brew a beer to help raise funds for an emergency health fund. Beer is for Everyone promotes the need for more diverse...
Former camp counselor describes 'disgusting' living conditions at Jacksonville child care facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The list of accusations against Happy Acres Ranch grows as more employees come forward sharing their experiences working for the child care center. Some of those employees traveled from overseas for the opportunity to work and live in the United States for the summer. No air...
Memorial services announced for Tasheka ‘TySheeks’ Young
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community will get a chance to honor the life of local mother and former DJ Tasheka “TySheeks” Young. Young was known by many as “TySheeks.” She previously worked for POWER 106.1, which is owned by Action News Jax parent company Cox Media Group.
Employees walk out over poor conditions at Jacksonville child care center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School and summer camp are in session, but people at Happy Acres Ranch are not happy. Employees of the Jacksonville child care center have accused the facility of poor working conditions and received complaints from parents for lack of communication. Despite the accusations, the facility is...
George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation
Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
Data show almost 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents — some with dementia — exiting without supervision
The man was found in the middle of the night with a bloody face, bloody clothes and no pants, in the front yard of a house in Jacksonville that wasn’t his. A 2017 report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated that the 72-year-old man, whose name was redacted, had bruising, swelling, an infected left eye and scratches on his arms. Medical examiners also noted he appeared to be the victim of an assault, had obvious head trauma and had fallen.
Clay County leaders unveil updated plans to respond to school emergencies
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County leaders have created plans for each school detailing emergency response in the event of a school-related emergency. “I promise you I’m going to keep your kids safe," Clay County Sheriff Sheriff Michelle Cook said. This promise from Clay County Sheriff Michelle...
City issues permit for Flying Fish Taphouse at former Millhouse Restaurant
The city issued a permit July 29 for the former Millhouse Restaurant near Jacksonville International Airport to be remodeled into the Flying Fish Taphouse. Tannam Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the $235,000 project to convert the 5,990-square-foot restaurant, which was built in 2005 at 1341 Airport Road.
Get to know the candidates running for the District 6 Duval County School Board seat
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s District 6 school board seat represents much of Jacksonville’s westernmost end. Running for the seat is incumbent Charlotte Joyce. She’s a former teacher and magnet coordinator. She recently became a grandmother. Also on the ballot is PTA leader and former accountant...
Clay County officials lay out plans to keep schools safe
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Ahead of the new school year, Clay County officials on Monday laid out their plans to keep students safe and protect against mass shootings. Law enforcement met Monday at the Clay County Emergency Operations Center with staff from Tynes Elementary School in Middleburg about their active shooter plan.
Starbucks in Jacksonville on San Jose Boulevard & Ricky Drive is closed, workers striking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Starbucks located at 11441 San Jose Boulevard at the corner of Ricky Drive is closed all day Monday as employees protest outside. The store's staff is protesting to demand that Starbucks recognize their union, Hannah Craville, a shift manager at the store, said. The store...
