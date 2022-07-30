Friends of Solo Foundation fights to keep police K-9s safe

bronx.news12.com
Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker
A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BRAZEN THIEF STEALS “ALL FUR ONE PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION” DONATION BIN
***UPDATE*** The bins were returned by the person who took them. ************************. We are posting this theft for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Pet Adoption in Toms River. Please contact the Toms River police department with any leads. 🚨🚨THEFT ALERT!! 🚨🚨. An individual in a white...
Three Rafters Rescued from Cedar Creek After Report of Victim Face Down, Unresponsive
BAYVILLE, NJ – Three rafters were rescued from Cedar Creek by members of the Berkeley...
NBC New York
Toddler Drowns in New Jersey Backyard Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Police in Union County's Linden responding to a call about a possible drowning at a McKinley Street home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday say family members had already pulled the toddler from the water and were trying to revive him.
News 12
Cornwall-on-Hudson hires armed police officer for summer camp after Uvalde tragedy
Officer Robert Thompson is keeping busy this summer tossing the ball with kids and giving high-fives. At first glance, the newly hired Cornwall-on-Hudson officer might seem like a camp counselor at the village’s Summer Playground program at the elementary school - but his role is much more than that.
Body cam video released of police shooting at Dollar General in Pleasantville
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released new videos from a shooting that involved police in Atlantic County earlier this summer.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tina Rambo. Detective Rambo perished, while on duty, in a motor vehicle accident on August 1, 2011. In her 10 years with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Rambo was a tireless advocate for children. Our child advocacy center – “Tina’s House,” was dedicated in her honor in 2014 and continues to be a place where victims of abuse can feel safe and secure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Rambo and her family today. You are missed.
Police: Suspects threw bottles at police officers, injuring 1
Police are searching for seven suspects who allegedly threw bottles at police officers after a brawl started in Concourse Village.
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
ocscanner.news
BAYVILLE: BERKELEY POLICE RELEASE INFORMATION ON WATER RESCUE IN CEDAR CREEK
On July 31st 2022 at 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the area of the Western Blvd canoe access to investigate a report of rafters in distress. Upon arrival it was discovered that a group of three had gone on a tubing trip this afternoon and were in distress with the daylight hours running out. It was also reported that one of the parties was further separated from the missing group and was last seen drifting eastbound in the creek face down and possibly unresponsive.
Councilmember under fire for alleged hit-and-run accused of trying to prevent officer from towing car
A Jersey City councilmember already under fire for her role in a hit-and-run is facing renewed calls to step down after video was released of another incident.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
Florida man, 85, killed in 4-vehicle crash on N.J. Turnpike
An 85-year-old Florida man died and four people were hurt Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 11:39 a.m. in the northbound lanes to I-80 at milepost 117.8 in Ridgefield Park, according to New Jersey State Police.
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
Police: Man shot after answering late-night knock at door in Huntington Station
Suffolk police say a man was fatally shot at his home in Huntington Station.
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
ALERT CENTER: Camden County police issue public safety message about water pellet guns
The Camden County Police Department is issuing a public safety alert about water pellet guns, and the criminal charges that can come from modifying them or firing them at others.
