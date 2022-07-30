thesubtimes.com
The Suburban Times
Video: Inside Tacoma, July 29
The July 28, 2022, show will start with Inside Insights, where this segment will highlight the City’s budget process. In the second segment, Inside Interview, our co-hosts will talk with Neighborhood and Community Services Department staff, including the Homeless Engagement Alternatives Liaison (HEAL) Manager. The show will close out with the Inside Inquiry: Ask the Mayor and the Manager segment featuring questions asked by the community around moratoriums and interacting with the City Council. For more information about the program, visit cityoftacoma.org/insidetacoma.
The Suburban Times
Salishan Storyfest to collect and celebrate stories of historic Eastside neighborhood
TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Public Library and community partners invite community members with ties to the Salishan and greater Eastside to the Salishan Storyfest on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Salishan Family Investment Center at 1744 E 44th Street. The event invites attendees to:
nypressnews.com
Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns
Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
thurstontalk.com
The Historic Tumwater Falls Bridge
The Tumwater Falls bridge—its iconic silhouette part of the Olympia beer logo, situated in the middle of a horseshoe—connects the trail on each side of the Deschutes River to form a loop. We are often asked how old the bridge is. The answer is: pretty old. For decades...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Hosting Second Open House on Shaw Road Improvements
City of Puyallup news release. The City of Puyallup is hosting a second Open House to update the public about the Shaw Road Corridor Study. The event will take place at the Pioneer Park Pavilion on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm. The public is invited to come and share their thoughts about the City’s current plan for the corridor.
The Suburban Times
Summer Bash and Outdoor Moving at STAR Center
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Metro Parks Tacoma is hosting Summer Bash on Friday, August 5, 2022 at STAR Center (3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA). Activities begin at 5 pm. Luca, rated PG will play at dusk. Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and head to the park for...
The Suburban Times
Next Curran Orchard Summer Concert August 4
We’re back! Join us for great music and fun during the 2022 Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert Series! All concerts are FREE and take place on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm. Bring the whole family, blankets and picnics (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks). August 4...
The Suburban Times
Sound Credit Union Announces Their 2022 Scholarship Recipients
TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union (Sound) is pleased to announce their 2022 scholarship recipients. This year, Sound awarded $20,000 in scholarships to students who are continuing their education. Students recognized through this program were graduating high school seniors as well as adults who applied for Sounds “Continuing Your Education” scholarship. The purpose of Sounds scholarship program is to help ease the financial burden for college and university students.
gatesnotes.com
“Just doing something like this is pretty revolutionary”
Growing up in Seattle in the 1960s, I learned very little about the area’s indigenous people. Aside from camping trips my Boy Scout troop would take to a lodge in Chehalis, Washington, where it was at least acknowledged that a tribe had lived on the land, I heard a lot more about the arrival of the first white people in 1851 than about the people who had been here for centuries.
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
The Suburban Times
I-5 HOV lanes through Tacoma opening in August
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. This is it. The moment we’ve all been waiting for. The opening of the HOV lanes on Interstate 5 through Tacoma will happen in late August. It’s a surreal moment for us too. Over the past three years you’ve hung in there...
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
The Suburban Times
Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival Aug. 6
TACOMA, WASH. — As part of Tacoma Beer Week, Tacoma Arts Live returns with Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival this Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. The festival will pop up on Broadway between 9th & 11th in downtown Tacoma and features 35+ Pacific Northwest beers, ciders, and food vendors with live music. This event is for 21+ with a valid ID for entry. It is a dog-friendly event as well! Tickets are on sale now.
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
thurstontalk.com
Summer Hiking in Olympia Through a Coastal Forest on the Evergreen Geoduck Trail
Hiking is all about experiencing the natural world around you, and what could be more natural than a tranquil stroll through a coastal forest to the stunning Puget Sound? The seaside woods of Washington offer the best of both worlds when it comes to summer hiking. There’s a trail hike on The Evergreen State College campus that is a perfect way to cool off in the forest with a payoff of views of Puget Sound. The Evergreen Geoduck Trail in Olympia is a relatively easy summer hike through the mature forest, with scenic views at the beach of Eld Inlet.
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – August 2, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Nicholas Thurston Hale. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
