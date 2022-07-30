Average gas prices in South Dakota continue to fall

www.dakotanewsnow.com
UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Farmers continue to hope for moisture to alleviate drought conditions for their crops, but Tuesday’s heat isn’t helping. Take a look at this graphic from the U.S. Drought Monitor. While a lot of the state is dry, the area that really catches your attention is the red in Southeastern including Union, Clay and Yankton Counties.
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is surely the kind of day for which air conditioning must have been invented, as temperatures across the state have pushed well above 100 degrees, Fahrenheit. But nowhere in the state has hit a higher temperature than in Winner, a small community in...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for southeastern South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa from noon until 8 p.m. Highs around most of the region will be in the upper 90s and low 100s with feels-like temperatures in the mid 100s. Make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated!
While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a Tuesday news release, Governor Kristi Noem announced that President Biden has granted a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in the recovery from a series of June storms. From June 11-14, 2022,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the excessive heat in the forecast. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for southeastern South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa from noon until 8 PM Tuesday. This includes Sioux Falls, Huron, Mitchell, Marshall, Worthington, Sheldon, Spencer and Yankton. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s to low to mid 100s with the heat index as high as 107.
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Gov. Noem, South Dakota has received federal money to help six counties repair damages from June’s severe weather. In a press release, a preliminary damage assessment conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in early July indicated the severe weather from June 11-14, 2022, affected Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, McPherson, and Spink counties. The estimated infrastructure damages total $1.6 million.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.
After months of licensing, construction and cultivation, South Dakota’s young medical marijuana industry hopes to deliver a statewide supply of product to registered patients. But as product hits dispensary shelves, many physicians are hesitant to help patients obtain marijuana, and so are South Dakota health care systems. Meeting with...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
Somehow I doubt chess of any dimension is taking place in that building. But “pawn” is probably a better assessment of the South Dakota governor’s power on the national political chessboard than her former title of Snow Queen. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem took aim at her opponent in the November election, Jamie Smith, Tuesday. Her campaign launched a new website targeting the democrat. The website, JamieandJoe.com, aligns Smith with President Biden and his policies, and claims the state representative is “out of...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
