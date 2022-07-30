ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

MCDOT FareShare program helps commuters with monthly travel expenses

By Cheyenne Corin
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — MCDOT’S FareShare program offers tax-free reimbursements to local businesses to cover their employees’ costs of commuting to work.

Commuters who get to work by public transit or vanpool can be reimbursed for up to 280 dollars a month. MCDOT says with gas prices so high they are trying to find new ways to make transportation less expensive and more convenient.

“For somebody who was driving that can significantly impact the cost of their commute,” said MCDOT’s Senior Marketing Manager. ” So looking at other options, just to make their commute more affordable, you know lends itself to this program.”

The program also benefits employers because not only does the state give them a tax credit, but it helps with recruitment and retention efforts.

“We’re in a situation now where many employers are really desperate employees and this can help broaden the reach of where they can recruit,” said MCDOT’s Chief of Commuter Services, Sandra Breacher.

MCDOT also is trying to get the word out about this program now because starting Monday the RideOn service is reinstituting fares. For more information about FareShare, click here.

