Children’s slayings stun Danbury community: ‘I can’t believe it’

The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
'I Take My Kids With Me': Danbury Mom Left Note Before Apparent Triple-Murder/Suicide
The Fairfield County mother who is accused of killing her three children before killing herself had been crying for days and left a suicide note for her husband, according to a new report. The apparent triple murder-suicide happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior...
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway
Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Missing: An Ansonia 19-Year-Old Has Been Missing For Almost A Week, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating a 19-year-old who has been missing for almost a week. New Haven County resident Ariana Bel-Jean, of Ansonia, left her home on Wednesday, July 27, and has not returned, said Lt. Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police. Bel-Jean left on...
Grandfather Of 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Copake
A Hudson Valley family already grappling with their 6-year-old daughter’s cancer diagnosis has been jolted by a new tragedy. Dutchess County resident Michael Manetta, age 54, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Columbia County on Sunday, July 31, New York State Police said. A preliminary investigation found that...
Danbury Mocked on Social Media for Robbery and Murder
"It's not what you say, it's how you say it." That is what I was told growing up, and I found that this used to be true. Now, it's the opposite. We cracked the internet social media cheat code, just say a town and add the word "murder" and you'll get results.
Norwalk Man, Age 60, Drowns Attempting To Save Woman, Police Say
A 60-year-old Fairfield County man drowned while attempting to save another person struggling in the water. The incident took place in Norwalk at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, July 31. Police responded to the beach after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an...
Man Stabbed In Mamaroneck Walks Into Police Station For Help
A person who had been stabbed in the chest entered a Westchester Police Station to report the crime. The incident took place in the village of Mamaroneck around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1. Police say an 18-year-old male victim entered the village of Mamaroneck Police Department lobby with a stab...
Seen Her? Police Issue Alert For Town Of Poughkeepsie Girl Who's Been Missing Since April
Police issued an alert about a 16-year-old Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since April. In Dutchess County, The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, said in an announcement on Friday, July 29, that Aaliyah Jennings went missing on Monday, April 4. Aaliyah is described as being 5-foot-3 and 185...
Man arrested for threatening to kill Walmart employees: Milford PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who threatened to kill Walmart employees and called them racial slurs. Officers said they responded to a threatening complaint at a Walmart on Boston Post Road on Monday. Once at the scene, employees told police that one customer, Anthony Kane, 32, had threatened to kill an […]
Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man
Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley. Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
Connecticut police gather with communities to celebrate National Night Out
The Bridgeport Police Department’s newest officers gathered with the community for National Night Out.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
Connecticut man finds bear eating in his kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. -- A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got the bear out through the front door, but not before it ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks."He did startle me. That was probably the one time I was scared," Priest said. "He had everything on the floor in there eating."Priest said the bear came back the next day and ripped a screen trying to get inside. Last week, he also saw a bear going through a fridge in his garage.
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
Eyewitness News
Family, friends continue to come to grips with deaths of 3 children, mother in Danbury
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Friends and family members continue to come to grips with the deaths of three children and their mother in Danbury. Tonight, hundreds of people showed up to support the family in this tragedy, and although many of the people didn’t personally know them, tonight was about unity.
Letter left by Danbury mother who killed kids
Letter was left by woman who killed her three children in Danbury, Connecticut, before killing herself, according to her husband, who spoke with Hearst Connecticut.
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
