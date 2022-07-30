Montana Wildfire alert: Clover Fire update 2022-07-30

Clover Fire - Daily Update 29, 2022

Last updated: Fri, 29 Jul 2022 20:12:33

Incident is 20% contained.

July 29, 2022 - Unmanned aerial drones continue to support the Clover Fire with surveillance of burnout operations. Firefighters continue to install a hose lay along portions of Warm Springs Road, while crews in the south and west areas of the fire will be clearing brush, limbs, and other vegetation from existing forest roads and trails. One-hundred personnel are currently working on the incident.At approximately 3:00 p.m. yesterday, medics assigned to the Clover Fire from Big Sky Fire Department responded to a medical incident involving a bee sting. An ambulance from Ruby Valley Medical Center was dispatched to Clover Fire. The injured firefighter is in stable condition and may return to duty after recovery. To inform future decisions, incident management conducted a review of actions taken.Weather today will be partly cloudy with temperatures exceeding 70 degrees. This afternoon will bring a chance of afternoon thunderstorms and 10% chance of wetting rains. Midday, winds at Clover Fire will shift from the southeast to the north-northeast mid-afternoon, increasing to 12-15 mph. Smoke remains visible in portions of the Ruby Valley and the Madison Valley.Safety and protection of property are still the highest priorities for incident management. An area Closure Order remains in effect until October 30, 2022 or until rescinded, and can be viewed at the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices.More fire information can be found online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8262/ and the Clover Fire Facebook page: Clover Fire Information | Facebook.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

