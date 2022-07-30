ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Incident News

Utah Wildfire alert: Halfway Hill Fire update 2022-07-30

Utah Incident News
Utah Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Jcgn_0gyI1TLO00
7.25.22 Halfway Hill overlook

Last updated: Fri, 29 Jul 2022 20:33:22

Incident is 83% contained.

The Halfway Hill Fire was detected on July 8, 2022, at about 2:00 PM. Although fire crews quickly responded, the fire grew significantly in the first few hours, prompting the evacuation of homes and recreation areas. Evacuations were lifted on the evening of July 13, once a portion of the fire perimeter adjacent to the subdivision was contained.  The Fishlake NF has an area and road closure in effect.  Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 assumed command on July 10, operating from a camp at the Millard County Fairgrounds.

View Halfway Hill Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BuOO_0gyI1TLO00
07.22.22_DivD_3Crew_Line_Helo_3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JB91h_0gyI1TLO00
07.21.22_EAlexander_Lookout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Um8Bq_0gyI1TLO00
07.21.22_ParadiseTrail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9O3Z_0gyI1TLO00
07.20.22_Helotorch_26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFdFu_0gyI1TLO00
07.20.22_Helotorch_23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKs6B_0gyI1TLO00
07.20.22_Helotorch_9
07.19.22_ChalkCkHieroglyphs_Pano
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BicP6_0gyI1TLO00
07.19.22_Burnout_SRHotshots_2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgErZ_0gyI1TLO00
07.19.22_Burnout_SRHotshots_1
07.18.22_MsMillard_IceCream_SideProfile_2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xzLc_0gyI1TLO00
07.18.22_MsMillardRoyalty_Sign

Comments / 0

Related
upr.org

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for August 1

Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Wildfire#Hill#The Halfway Hill Fire#Helotorch 26#Burnout Srhotshots 2
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT
news3lv.com

Amid drought, some Utah homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two sisters in Utah claim West Valley City served them with a courtesy notice to address the brown lawn in their front yard. It basically states that your lawn is dying and yellow,” Amy Tieu said. “It’s counterintuitive. It’s doublespeak. We all know that we’re in a water crisis in the west and I think we need to have city ordinances and initiatives to really kind of reflect the current times.”
kslnewsradio.com

Flash Flood warning issued for Southern and Eastern Utah

WASHINGTON AND KANE COUNTY, Utah – Due to thunderstorms in Southern Utah today, a flash flood warning has been put in place. A moderate, 2 out of 4, weather risk was set by the National Weather Service. Slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are expected to see flash...
UTAH STATE
Whiskey Riff

Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut

Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
Jackson Hole Radio

Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site

The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
12news.com

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area?

ARIZONA, USA — The Maricopa County Flood Control District is tracking how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours. Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals. This list was last updated Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Forecast: https://www.12news.com/weather/
105.5 The Fan

Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America

One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
Utah Incident News

Utah Incident News

10
Followers
7
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy