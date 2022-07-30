ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somervell County, TX

Texas Wildfire alert: Chalk Mountain Fire update 2022-07-30

 4 days ago
Chalk Mountain Fire Staging Area

Last updated: Fri, 29 Jul 2022 19:39:26

Incident is 78% contained.

The Chalk Mountain Fire started on July 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of U Hwy 67 and CR 1004 Glen Rose, Texas in Somervell County. The Southern Area Type-1 Blue Team assumed command of the fire on July 20, 2022 and is working with multiple resources, including the Texas A&M Forest Service and numerous local fire departments, to contain the fire.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Chalk Mountain Fire Staging Area
Chalk Mountain Fire Staging Area
Chalk Mountain Fire Staging Area
Chalk Mountain Fire Staging Area
Unburned pockets of fuel within fire perimeter
Unburned pockets of fuel within fire perimeter
Unburned pockets of fuel within fire perimeter
July 26, 2022 Chalk Mountain Current Status
July 26, 2022 Chalk Mountain Current Status
July 26, 2022 Chalk Mountain Current Status
July 26, 2022 Chalk Mountain Current Status

#Texas A M#Texas Wildfire#The Chalk Mountain Fire
