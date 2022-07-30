Texas Wildfire alert: Chalk Mountain Fire update 2022-07-30

Chalk Mountain Fire Staging Area

Last updated: Fri, 29 Jul 2022 19:39:26

Incident is 78% contained.

The Chalk Mountain Fire started on July 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of U Hwy 67 and CR 1004 Glen Rose, Texas in Somervell County. The Southern Area Type-1 Blue Team assumed command of the fire on July 20, 2022 and is working with multiple resources, including the Texas A&M Forest Service and numerous local fire departments, to contain the fire.

View Chalk Mountain Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Chalk Mountain Fire Staging Area

Unburned pockets of fuel within fire perimeter

July 26, 2022 Chalk Mountain Current Status

