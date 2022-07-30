ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mega Millions numbers drawn for $1.28 billion jackpot

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW08I_0gyI1OAz00

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.28 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing after no one matched all six winning numbers on Tuesday.

The winning numbers are 67-45-57-36-13. The Mega Ball is 14.

The $1.28 billion jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions history. It would also be the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was in April.

As of 9:45 p.m. Friday, 10.6 million tickets were purchased, according to the Michigan Lottery. More than 6.9 million of those tickets were purchased Friday. The state says 432,000 tickets were bought per hour at retailers Friday.

A one-time cash payout on a winning ticket would be about $747 million.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#U S#Drawing#The Michigan Lottery
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy