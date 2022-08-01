ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion ban passes West Virginia senate, heads back to house

July 29 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled West Virginia senate on Friday passed a bill that would be the first to restrict abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there is no constitutional right to the procedure.

But instead of now going to the governor who has indicated he would sign it, the bill must return to the house, where it passed earlier this week, to reconcile a Senate amendment stripping the possibility of prison time for doctors who perform abortions outside narrow exemptions.

Several senators expressed concern about the state's ability to attract doctors if they could be hit with prison time for medical decisions they might make. Doctors could still have their licenses to practice revoked if found to violate the ban.

Thirteen other Republican-controlled states previously passed so-called trigger laws intending to enact bans of most abortions after the June 24 decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

West Virginia still had a law on its books from the 1800s that banned abortions except where a pregnant person's life was at risk, but a state judge earlier this month blocked officials from enforcing it. read more

In response, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ordered lawmakers back from recess for an emergency session.

Abortions are legal at West Virginia's lone abortion clinic up to 20 weeks post-fertilization. The bill would ban abortions except in the case of a serious threat to the life of a pregnant woman or of a fetus that is not medically viable.

It also makes exceptions for rape or incest up to eight weeks of pregnancy for an adult and up to 14 weeks for a minor if the victim can show they have reported the assault to law enforcement.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond and Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Lincoln Feast.

Comments / 58

Vicky Graham
4d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Reply(2)
18
Vicky Graham
4d ago

constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet

Reply(18)
21
Vicky Graham
4d ago

"Religious institutions that use government power in support of themselves and force their views on person's of other faiths, or of no faith, undermine our civil rights. Moreover, state support of an established religion tends to make the clergy unresponsive to their own people, and leads to corruption with the religion itself. Erecting the 'wall of separation between church and state,' therefore, is absolutely essential in a free society." Thomas Jefferson

Reply
11
#West Virginia Senate#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
