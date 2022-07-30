Worcester Bravehearts erase deficit, earn walk-off win against New Britain Bees

HOUSTON -- Christian Vázquez had many memorable moments in a Red Sox uniform. His final minutes wearing that jersey will likely rank right up there among the most surreal. Vázquez wasn’t just traded from the only organization he has ever known Monday night. He was traded, minutes before a game, to the team the Red Sox are playing, the Astros. And while he’s not in uniform for Houston for the series opener between the clubs at Minute Maid Park, he still found himself in an unusual state of limbo as first pitch approached.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO