Worcester Bravehearts erase deficit, earn walk-off win against New Britain Bees

Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Multiple Alarm Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Dudley BuildingQuiet Corner AlertsDudley, MA
bankESB cashes in with Game 3 victory, defeats Teddy Bear Pools, 8-1
WESTFIELD – The interest level continues to grow when it comes to the ultimate payoff at bankESB, and for good reason. Josh Guilmartin tossed a seven-inning, complete game, four-hitter, allowing just one run, and bankESB overwhelmed Teddy Bear Pools 8-1 Monday night in Game 3 of the best-of-three semifinal series at Bullens Field. Guilmartin struck out nine batters. He walked just one.
Mac Jones: Losing at Patriots practice ‘like a shot in the heart’
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones hasn’t done a lot of losing. From a Florida 4A title in high school, to an undefeated NCAA National Championship at Alabama, to bringing the Patriots to playoff berth as a rookie, Jones has far more wins on his resume. So when he does...
Rafael Devers homers in return to Red Sox lineup, leads Boston to 2-1 win over Astros
With the stress and uncertainty of the trade deadline behind them, the Red Sox got two big hits from Rafael Devers and Kutter Crawford and the Boston bullpen made them stand up as they held off the Houston Astros, 2-1, at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. The teams complete their...
Rafael Devers activated, Franchy Cordero sent down, Reese McGuire, Tommy Pham added to Red Sox roster in flurry of moves after deadline
The Boston clubhouse in Houston was a busy place with all the comings and goings Tuesday. The team announced several roster moves not long before the team’s 8:10 p.m. ET start against the Astros. Activated third baseman Rafael Devers from the 10-Day injured list after missing time with a...
Where to buy Patriots 2022 preseason tickets to home games vs. Giants, Panthers
The New England Patriots have returned to Foxborough to prepare for the 2022-23 season fans near and far are itching to see some live football. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Pats host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium to kick off their 2022 preseason schedule, which consists of three total games. After the Pats host the G-Men, they’ll welcome the Carolina Panthers to town about a week later.
Alex Verdugo moves to right field in new Boston Red Sox outfield alignment, Tommy Pham in left: ‘I was calling him Roberto Clemente’
HOUSTON -- It turns out the addition of Tommy Pham is going to shake up the Red Sox’ outfield alignment quite a bit. Pham, who was exclusively played left field for the Reds this season, will play in the same spot for Boston. That means Alex Verdugo, who has also played only left field in 2022, will be moving. Verdugo is in right field Tuesday night and will play there whenever he and Pham are in the lineup together.
Eric Hosmer trade official: Boston Red Sox get 1B, 2 prospects for Jay Groome; Padres picking up Hosmer’s entire contract
HOUSTON -- The Red Sox’ only deadline day deal of 2022 is official. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer, prospects Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier and cash from the Padres while sending left-handed pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego on Tuesday afternoon. According to a baseball source, the Padres are paying Hosmer’s deal down to the minimum, meaning they are sending about $44 million in cash to Boston.
Jarren Duran powers Boston Red Sox to 3-2 win over Astros on hectic day in Houston; Nathan Eovaldi pitches 6.1 innings
HOUSTON -- On a day when trades -- including one that sent starting catcher Christian Vázquez across the way -- stole headlines, the Red Sox actually played a game. And they won it, marking the first time they have won two games in a row since the All-Star break.
Eric Hosmer trade solves Red Sox’s first base problem as Franchy Cordero experiment comes to end: ‘We have struggled to find stability '
HOUSTON -- It took four months, but the Red Sox finally have their first base position settled. Boston’s acquisition of Eric Hosmer ends a season-long debate over who should be manning one of the most positions on the diamond for the Red Sox. For the final two months, manager Alex Cora said, Hosmer will “play a lot,” meaning he’s the everyday starter. For a team that got virtually zero production from Bobby Dalbec, Travis Shaw and Franchy Cordero over the season’s first 105 games, the addition of the four-time Gold Glove winner Hosmer is a welcomed one.
Patriots add LB Nate Wieland after training camp tryout Tuesday (report)
Bill Belichick is adding another player to the New England Patriots’ linebacker room. The team is reportedly signing UDFA rookie linebacker Nate Wieland following a workout on Tuesday. Wieland began his college career at Iowa before transferring to Grand View University. He was at rookie minicamp with New England...
Christian Vázquez hints he’d be open to Boston Red Sox reunion as free agent: ‘Let’s see what happens’
HOUSTON -- While being introduced as a member of the Astros on Tuesday afternoon, Christian Vázquez cracked open the door to a possible Red Sox reunion. When asked what he’d say to Red Sox fans in the wake of the three-player deal that sent him to the Astros on Monday, Vázquez thanked Red Sox Nation and noted that because he’ll be a free agent this winter, there’s a possibility those fans haven’t seen the last of him.
Christian Vázquez trade ‘hurts’ in Red Sox clubhouse, Chaim Bloom says: ‘That’s something we don’t take likely with guys busting their tails’
HOUSTON -- The Red Sox won a close game over a first-place team Monday night, marking one of their best victories of July. But you wouldn’t know it if you walked through the team’s clubhouse at Minute Maid Park afterwards. Yes, music was playing like usual, and players...
Boston Red Sox trade: Who are prospects Enmanuel Valdez, Wilyer Abreu from Christian Vázquez deal?
The Boston Red Sox acquired two prospects, Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu, from the Houston Astros for catcher Christian Vázquez on Monday. Baseball America most recently ranked Valdez the No. 12 prospect in the Astros’ farm system. It ranked Abreu Houston’s No. 21 prospect. The Red Sox...
Christian Vázquez took batting practice with Red Sox while trade to Astros was finalized: ‘He’s going over there to catch against us’
HOUSTON -- Christian Vázquez had many memorable moments in a Red Sox uniform. His final minutes wearing that jersey will likely rank right up there among the most surreal. Vázquez wasn’t just traded from the only organization he has ever known Monday night. He was traded, minutes before a game, to the team the Red Sox are playing, the Astros. And while he’s not in uniform for Houston for the series opener between the clubs at Minute Maid Park, he still found himself in an unusual state of limbo as first pitch approached.
Patriots’ Mac Jones makes little boy’s birthday extra special, signs autograph and gives him birthday greeting
FOXBOROUGH - As Mac Jones finished up his final words to the media after Tuesday’s training camp practice, the shouts of a young boy’s father could be heard nearby. The request from the father was simple: can his son, Noah, receive a happy birthday from his favorite New England Patriots player.
Christian Vázquez asked Alex Cora for one last BP in a Red Sox uniform and the manager obliged: ‘Of course, you’re part of the family’
HOUSTON -- Throughout the day Monday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora kept in close touch with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and the rest of the club’s front office back in Boston. He knew catcher Christian Vázquez, one of the few players still on the roster who predated Cora’s tenure as manager, was close to being traded to the Astros. But Cora, whose family is close with Vázquez’s, had to stay quiet. He couldn’t tell any of his players, his girlfriend Angelica or even his brother Joey, whose Mets were known to be pursuing a Vázquez trade as well.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
Patriots sign rookie safety Brad Hawkins after tryout (report)
The New England Patriots are reportedly taking a flyer on an undrafted rookie after working him out Monday. According to Pro Football Network’s Doug Kyed, the Patriots are signing safety Brad Hawkins. As of Monday evening, the signing had yet to make the NFL transaction wire. Hawkins went undrafted...
Williamstown artist Joan Dix Blair ‘Marking Time’ with new exhibit
For artist Joan Dix Blair, of Williamstown, the phrase “Marking Time” has two meanings: “passing time” and “making marks” — in her case marks into copper plates and woodblocks. “So that equals ‘mortality’ and ‘printmaking,’” she explains.
Xander Bogaerts admits he’s unsure of Boston Red Sox’s direction after Christian Vázquez trade: ‘That’s a big piece going out’
HOUSTON -- Xander Bogaerts spent Monday saying goodbye to one of his best friends on the Red Sox. On Tuesday, he admitted that Boston’s decision to trade Christian Vázquez made him question the organization’s direction. Boston’s unusual deadline, in which Chaim Bloom dealt away Vázquez and Jake...
