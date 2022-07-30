PHOTOS: NBC23 and CBS4 broadcasts LIVE from MXLAN in McAllen

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The NBC23 and CBS4 team was out in the community on Thursday and Friday, broadcasting LIVE from the MXLAN festival in McAllen.

The annual five-day festival celebrates the influence of Latino history and culture. We shared the music, food, art, and fun available at the festival with our viewers at home.

Here are some highlights from our time at MXLAN.































































For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.