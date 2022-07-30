ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

PHOTOS: NBC23 and CBS4 broadcasts LIVE from MXLAN in McAllen

By Gaby Moreno
 6 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The NBC23 and CBS4 team was out in the community on Thursday and Friday, broadcasting LIVE from the MXLAN festival in McAllen.

The annual five-day festival celebrates the influence of Latino history and culture. We shared the music, food, art, and fun available at the festival with our viewers at home.

Here are some highlights from our time at MXLAN.

ValleyCentral

Summer activities at Quinta Mazatlan

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center is set for “What was I Scared of?” Quinta Mazatlan’s social post said the event will include activities such as Forest Trail Book featuring the green “Empty Pants”, Dr. Seuss Arts & Crafts, Dr. Seuss Photo opportunities, and dress-up as your favorite Dr. Seuss character. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville brings back First Friday celebration

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a hiatus, Brownsville brings back their long-anticipated First Friday celebration. First Friday is a family-friendly event held every first Friday of every month at Market Square in downtown Brownsville. First Friday highlights downtown Brownsville and its business owners. The monthly event will have activities including local bars and nightlife, street […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County Judge Cortez partners with Girl Scouts

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This summer, the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas has partnered with Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to complete the Junior Explorer initiative. The Junior Explorer program originated from Explore Hidalgo County Nature Trail, an economic development featuring the region’s natural resources and ecotourism. “My excitement to promote the region’s natural […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen warns of telephone scams

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of McAllen is warning residents about a telephone scam circulating the area. Through a false caller ID, the scam caller is attempting to represent themselves as the City of McAllen. The caller then tells the person in Spanish that the resident is delinquent on their electricity bill and to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Primera to distribute water cases to residents

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Isidro brush fire burns 400 acres

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon. Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday.  It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, […]
SAN ISIDRO, TX
ValleyCentral

Golfin’ with the Nuñez Brothers

RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Carlos and Emilio Nuñez love to play golf. Carlos, who is 10-years-old, dreams of playing professionally. “I want to be a pro golfer and own my golfing brand apparel and golf clubs,” Carlos said. Eight-year-old Emilio looks up to pro golfer Ricky Fowler. “He’s very good,” said the eight-year-old. “I just […]
RANCHO VIEJO, TX
ValleyCentral

Food 4 Thought returns with flies and a royal reward

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In CBS’ first Food 4 Thought in seven years, Derick Garcia headed to the small town of Elsa. Restaurants with clean health inspection reports receive a Top Performer sticker to proudly display on their front door. Dairy Queen is a former Food 4 Thought Top Performer. “It’s a walk in the […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen CISD may have to create police department

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD may have to create its own police department as the city will not be continuing an agreement to provide police officers for the school district.  In a closed meeting at city hall, representatives from the City of Harlingen and the Harlingen school district met to discuss the details of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission, San Benito in stage 2 water restrictions

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Due to current drought conditions, Mission and San Benito will implement Stage 2 water conservation restrictions. Mission is now designating irrigation days to four sections of the city. The Northeast and Southwest sections of the city will be able to irrigate Sundays, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 8pm to 6am. The Northwest […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities

Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials respond to fire next to Grulla HS, students evacuated

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Officials are responding to a fire near Grulla High School in Rio Grande City. Rio Grande City Fire Department officials told ValleyCentral that the fire started around lunchtime in the surrounding fields. According to school staff, everyone was evacuated. Extracurricular activities have been canceled. This story will be updated once more […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
kgns.tv

Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Attendees share an appreciation for MXLAN

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The five-day art and music festival known as MXLAN connected people from across the Rio Grande Valley as a way to celebrate and experience Mexican culture. RGV residents like Kathy Klobec said MXLAN has encouraged them to enjoy the present.  “We’ve just learned to laugh and look at things and experience […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville bus routes canceled, shortage of drivers

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A bus driver shortage in Brownsville is causing the Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Department to cancel some routes. Gennie Garcia, the deputy director for the Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Department said the cancelations are temporary as they work to fill open bus operator positions. “I would say it’s an inconvenience for us,” said […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen announces stricter water restrictions

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages.  Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Primera residents receive free water

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Primera has been under a water boil notice for nearly a week. City officials distributed cases of water on Wednesday at Primera Park to aid residents during this time. The boil notice has been in place since last week due to low chlorine residuals in the water supply. Primera Police Chief Manuel Treviño says the boil notice […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Traffic advisory, additional closures taking place

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional closures will take place for the Interstate 2 and Interstate 69C interchange project. The I-69C southbound frontage road between State Highway 495 and I-2 will continue to be closed nightly. The closure will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Aug 5. The left lane on the I-2 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
