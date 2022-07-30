ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa Co. blueberry farmers keeping an eye on the sky

By Matt Witkos
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyVBR_0gyI0FGf00

The weather is causing some issues for west Michigan farmers.

The lack of rain coupled with rising costs have many worried about their bottom line.

FOX 17 went to Crossroads Blueberry Farm in Ottawa County, which has 700 acres filled with fruit.

Luke DeHaan manages the farm and he said it’s been their most expensive year yet.

“We use testing and stationary moisture probes,” DeHaan explained to FOX 17. “Get readings based on when it rained or after irrigation to make sure that the ground is saturated. Blueberries like to be wet, but not stay wet.”

DeHaan and many other local blueberry farmers already are harvesting some of their crops.

“I guess 25-percent. Yep. Down, just strictly due to lack of berry size. Quantity of berries seems to be there, but berry size for the first couple of weeks was just less than anticipated,” DeHaan said.

Michigan State University puts out monthly crop reports .

The MSU Extension points out that some strawberry, broccoli and potato farms are noticing an impact on these crops because of the heat and lack of rain.

However, MSU’s latest report does show that Saturday and Sunday’s rain did provide some relief for farmers.

“Dig down in this ground right now and you can see the top layer is wet, but as you get down to about three, four inches down, you can feel there’s a little bit of moisture in the ground,” DeHaan said. “So we have a later variety coming up that the rain hopefully will help size that and then hopefully those will be, I’m going to say a normal size compared to the early stuff.”

Still, DeHaan hopes for more rain.

“From a size standpoint, rain really increases the size of the blueberries.”

If that rain doesn’t come, DeHaan plans to use the irrigation system; however, it runs on diesel generators, which costs a lot.

“As a farmer, always hopelessly optimistic, you know. We can always look at, you know, there’s blessings and everything because I think, you know, if you talk to everybody, any farmer, it’s always next year, right?” DeHaan added.

DeHaan says the blueberry bushes do look healthier in 2022 and he attributes that to a wet spring.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 2

Who is it?••• -
4d ago

As a side note : When I was 16 I planted a ten acre blueberry patch by hand, I was paid $2 an hour and a buck a plant. that was 45yrs ago..it's still there and producing 🤔😁🇺🇸✌••• -

Reply(1)
2
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

American Freight opens Muskegon store

A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ottawa County, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Industry
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Business
WOOD

August Looks like a Hot and Mostly Dry Month

August looks to be a warmer than average month in the Great Lakes Region. Above is the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. We’ll stay near average early next week (average high is 83), then we’ll be above average during the middle – latter part of next week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blueberry#Blueberries#West Michigan#Irrigation System#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ottawa Co#Crossroads Blueberry Farm#Msu
WOOD

Get relief from your neuropathy symptoms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s both hard and frustrating to suffer from chronic pain and Dr. Karen May is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a neuropathy survivor and that’s why she founded Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. Dr. May joins us to talk about ways we can feel better.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Industry
WWMTCw

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility

An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
FOREST HILLS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Beagles removed from ‘prison-like conditions’ at Virginia facility coming to Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Humane Society of West Michigan will be taking in some of the beagles being rescued from a Virginia breeding facility. More than 4,000 beagles are being removed from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research, after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act. Dogs were underfed, living in filthy conditions and killed instead of receiving veterinary treatment, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
Fox17

Kalamazoo Co. moves to ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Heath and Community Services announced that the county moved into a “high” COVID-19 community level. Health officials say that, at this level, community members should do the following:. Wear a mask in indoor public locations (choose a multilayer surgical, KN95 or N95...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy