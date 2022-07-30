State auditor wants Oklahoma County to keep closer tabs on where federal dollars go

okcfox.com
Related
okcfox.com
ODEQ issues emergency order in case of unpermitted aerobic wastewater systems
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) has issued an emergency order regarding the unpermitted installation of 15 aerobic wastewater treatment systems in Payne and Noble County. The emergency order was issued to Garrison Shann, who reportedly installed 15 unpermitted aerobic wastewater treatment systems, which...
okcfox.com
Edmond begins citywide upgrade to Smart Choice utility meters during month of August
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The citywide upgrade to Smart Choice meters in Edmond will begin this month. Smart Choice offers both the convenience and efficiency of automation while providing a path for a partnership between both electric and water utilities. The program begins rollout during Aug. and is expected...
okcfox.com
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
okcfox.com
Braum's opening their 307th location in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Braum's is opening their 307th location in NW Oklahoma City on Aug. 2. The new location is at 2924 NW 150th St., just to the west of May Ave. "This is an excellent location and we have already started connecting with fellow community members in the area," said Drew Braum, President and CEO. "We are so excited to be adding another location to serve northwest Oklahoma City."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Mid-Del Schools to closely monitor visitors this year
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — To keep classrooms safe, the Mid-Del school district says it will continue to keep a close eye on visitors this year. If you want to drop something off or join the carpool line, you'll have to follow some rules. In the case you try...
okcfox.com
Mustang Public Schools parent outraged after controversial classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
okcfox.com
Local OKC seafood restaurant broken into, closed until further notice
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A locally owned seafood restaurant was broken into and robbed early Saturday morning. The Off The Hook Seafood and More restaurant on Britton Rd. was broken into on the morning of July 30. According to the restaurant's owner, Corey Harris, a safe was stolen from...
okcfox.com
"Speak up": Oklahoma families discuss back-to-school safety tips
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the first day of school coming up, some parents across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are having a serious conversation with their kids. Children are learning how to be safe in the classroom, as violence continues to terrorize districts around the country. Fox 25 listened to the discussion at two homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Saturday night at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to officials, Robert Dale Richards died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. On June 30th, staff discovered Richards unresponsive in his cell while distributing medicine. Detention officers and...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Community College Takes the Lead in Film
A few days ago, OCCC was named the best film school in the US and Canada by MovieMaker Magazine. We look forward to seeing all the movie magic they continue to make in our beautiful home state of Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Teachers report abuse to OKDHS, arrest warrants issued for 4 people
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to arrest four adults for the abuse of four children. All four of the arrest warrants are for child abuse, but one of the four is also for sexual communication with a minor via text messaging. Police say Christopher Aucoin,...
okcfox.com
19-year-old cat befriends seniors at Edmond assisted living center
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A cat and his owner are stealing hearts at an assisted living center in Edmond. Liz Baker and her cat, 19-year-old Simba, reside in StoneCreek of Edmond, home to many special seniors. There, Liz and Simba welcome all people who call StoneCreek their home, especially the new residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
Man shot in face overnight in Bricktown, police investigating
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Reports say the incident occurred near the Cowboy Ranch nightclub in Bricktown. Officials say a man was shot in the face after a large fight broke out in the parking...
okcfox.com
Seminole police and family search for father missing since May
Seminole, Okla. (KOKH) — A Seminole County man has been missing since May and police say they are investigating his disappearance. Family members tell us they are concerned for his safety. It has been twelve weeks since loved ones have heard from or seen Dustin Christensen. The family says...
okcfox.com
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
okcfox.com
Fatality collision near Cromwell leaves pedestrian dead
CROMWELL, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident on Monday that involved a pedestrian being hit. Troopers say Debra Wilkerson, 68, was driving southbound on OK-56 near Cromwell, Oklahoma in Seminole County when she struck 57-year-old Norman Simmons, who was walking on the side of the road, also traveling southbound.
okcfox.com
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
okcfox.com
One dog dies, one OKC firefighter injured after four mobile homes catch on fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to four mobile homes ablaze on Monday. The multiple mobile home's on fire happened in the 700 block of N. Ann Arbor Ave around 10:44 a.m. Out of the four homes, three were vacant and three suffered from heavy fire damage.
okcfox.com
What's Going On: Family Fun Before Heading Back To School
Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. ***THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO & RESORT***
Comments / 0