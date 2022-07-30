15th ranked Southeastern opens practice Wednesday

www.an17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Jordan, Alexander represent SLU on Stats Perform Preseason All-America Team
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University defensive backs Ferlando Jordan and Zy Alexander were both named to the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams released Monday. Jordan, a senior from Atlanta, was named to the first team, while his fellow Lion cornerback Alexander, a sophomore from Loreauville, Louisiana,...
an17.com
Southeastern places seven on Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete List
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team placed seven student-athletes on the 2021-22 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete list, which was released Monday. Representing Southeastern were Madisen Blackford, Ellie DuBois, Aeriyl Mass, Madison Rayner, Lindsey Rizzo, Alyssa Romano and Maddie Watson. Rizzo and DuBois earned All-America scholar-athlete accolades for...
Five-Star Phenom Locks in LSU Official Visit
Tigers will host elite edge rusher/athlete Nyckoles Harbor, a consensus five-star prospect in the 2023 class
houmatimes.com
Early Childhood Ground Truthing event headed to Thibodaux
Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and Geaux Far Louisiana have kicked off an Early Childhood Ground Truthing Listening Session Tour and are headed to Thibodaux. The listening session will be held at St .Luke Community Center on Tuesday, August 9, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sessions are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
Eric Mansour Grieshaber
Eric Mansour Grieshaber, son of James F. and Aleen M. Grieshaber, was born in Hammond, LA, on December 17, 1969. He grew up in Covington, LA, attending St. Peter’s Elementary School and St. Paul’s High School. He graduated from Tulane University with a B.A. and Master’s Degree in Architecture. He started his career at Blitch & Knevel in New Orleans and later worked for many years at the Hopkins Company in Metairie. He designed many exceptional homes in New Orleans, Metairie and the Northshore but most recently left his mark on Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian.
NOLA.com
Monson's Mandeville: New principal says he has "premier job" of all St. Tammany Parish Public Schools
When Christian Monson took his first job with St. Tammany Parish Public Schools some 22 years ago, he foresaw a long career in education. But the new Mandeville High School principal had his heart set on coaching football. Being an administrator wasn't even on his radar. The coaching dream was...
an17.com
Joy E. Jackson Long
Joy E. Jackson Long, 83, resident of Providence, RI, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. Services will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church, 100 J.W. Davis Dr., Hammond, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
RELATED PEOPLE
an17.com
Charles William "Billy" Vitter
Charles William "Billy" Vitter passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 74. He was born on Sunday, October 19, 1947, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Shirley Burns Vitter and the late Oscar "Junior" Vitter. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Louisiana
Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away.
an17.com
LA Guard hosts Belize Defence Force for aviation training
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard hosted six members of the Belize Defence Force for aviation cross-training in Hammond and Belle Chasse, Louisiana, July 11-15. The LANG and BDF are partners in the State Partnership Program. The purpose of the SPP is to foster mutual interests and establish habitual long-term relationships across all levels of society, and encourages the development of economic, political and military ties between states and partner nations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Robby Miller
Parish President Robby Miller on the status of back-to-school, plus all the roadwork going on right now in Tangipahoa. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
NOLA.com
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
35-Year-Old Kevin Christensen Killed In A Head-On Crash in Washington Parish (Bogalusa, LA)
A motor vehicle crash that killed one and injured five is being investigated by the Louisiana State Police. The collision happened on Saturday night on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village road in Washington Parish.
whereyat.com
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
Police: Fight leads to shooting outside bar in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department responded to a shooting outside of a bar early Sunday morning, July 31. Jasper Patton, 22, of Pitkin, La., has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Police say there was a fight...
Comments / 0