ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mobile mammography unit to travel around northeast Ohio in August

By Sydney Stalnecker
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
metromonthly.net

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Streets closing Wednesday through Sunday for Youngstown Italian Fest

Several streets are being closed as Youngstown prepares for a three-day long celebration of Italian heritage Downtown. Police have announced that beginning at 6 am the morning of August 3rd and until 6 am on Monday, August 8th, the following streets will be closed to all traffic for the 2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Festival:
WFMJ.com

Several Valley communities host national police relations event

Tuesday, August 2 marks National Night Out, a time to promote partnerships between police and the community. At a time when building trust is crucial, local cities and townships hosted their own gatherings to build trust with law enforcement. "The younger kids, it's nice to have them out here so...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Business Incubator announces expansion into Ashtabula County

The Youngstown Business Incubator is moving up in the world (actually, more like moving north in the state) as they announce an expansion into Ashtabula County. The expansion allows the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) to support small business development in the eastern corridor of Ohio. The project is called the 'Lake to River Small Business Success' (L2RSBS) program.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Northeast Ohio#Breast Cancer#Mammography#Medical Services#General Health#Jacbcc#Mercy Health#Howland Primary Care
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 2nd

Vindicator file photo / August 2, 1951 | Mrs. Laurence McPhee, executive secretary of the Mahoning Chapter of the American Red Cross, and teenage volunteers watch Mayor Charles P. Henderson proclaim "Flood Relief Day" in Youngstown 71 years ago and present him with their first tag. From left, Barbara Hopper, Cynthia Myers, Virginia Palaologos, Judy, O'Hara, Phoebe Parker, Mayor Henderson, Valerie Hutchins, Mrs. McPhee, and Margaret Hall. On the first day of a campaign to raise money for flood relief in Kansas and Missouri, the Red Cross collected $1,856 toward a local goal of $16,000.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center

During the beginning and at the height of the pandemic Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton found herself in the crosshairs of history. The former Ohio Health Director came home to speak at the Jewish Community Center, a place and community she loves. Dr. Amy Acton who is Jewish shared some...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

The average price per gallon in Mercer County remained virtually unchanged from the week before at $4.49. Calcutta, Hanover firefighters returning home after Kentucky flood rescue. Crews also helped distribute water and set up decontamination areas. Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in

People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
27 First News

How Youngstown’s wettest 7-day rainfall compares to Kentucky

(WKBN) – Kentucky has been in the news with recent flooding from heavy rain throughout the past week. How does this heavy rain compare to some of Youngstown’s biggest rainfalls?. Looking at the numbers locally over the past seven days you can see that Northeast Ohio and Northwest...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy