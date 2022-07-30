Mobile mammography unit to travel around northeast Ohio in August

www.wfmj.com
metromonthly.net
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
WFMJ.com
Streets closing Wednesday through Sunday for Youngstown Italian Fest
Several streets are being closed as Youngstown prepares for a three-day long celebration of Italian heritage Downtown. Police have announced that beginning at 6 am the morning of August 3rd and until 6 am on Monday, August 8th, the following streets will be closed to all traffic for the 2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Festival:
WFMJ.com
Several Valley communities host national police relations event
Tuesday, August 2 marks National Night Out, a time to promote partnerships between police and the community. At a time when building trust is crucial, local cities and townships hosted their own gatherings to build trust with law enforcement. "The younger kids, it's nice to have them out here so...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Business Incubator announces expansion into Ashtabula County
The Youngstown Business Incubator is moving up in the world (actually, more like moving north in the state) as they announce an expansion into Ashtabula County. The expansion allows the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) to support small business development in the eastern corridor of Ohio. The project is called the 'Lake to River Small Business Success' (L2RSBS) program.
Local counties seeing high COVID-19 transmission rate
Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties all have high transmission rates of COVID-19. However, according to Dr. James Kravec from Mercy Health, there is not a surge in hospitalizations.
Youngstown group prays over South Side neighborhood
Next Tuesday, "Now Youngstown" will hold a block party at Homestead Park.
Hospital celebrates caring and compassionate staff
St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital is celebrating 15 years of serving the community.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 2nd
Vindicator file photo / August 2, 1951 | Mrs. Laurence McPhee, executive secretary of the Mahoning Chapter of the American Red Cross, and teenage volunteers watch Mayor Charles P. Henderson proclaim "Flood Relief Day" in Youngstown 71 years ago and present him with their first tag. From left, Barbara Hopper, Cynthia Myers, Virginia Palaologos, Judy, O'Hara, Phoebe Parker, Mayor Henderson, Valerie Hutchins, Mrs. McPhee, and Margaret Hall. On the first day of a campaign to raise money for flood relief in Kansas and Missouri, the Red Cross collected $1,856 toward a local goal of $16,000.
WFMJ.com
Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center
During the beginning and at the height of the pandemic Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton found herself in the crosshairs of history. The former Ohio Health Director came home to speak at the Jewish Community Center, a place and community she loves. Dr. Amy Acton who is Jewish shared some...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Sharon and Warren hospitals to host hiring event, bonuses offered
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - Sharon Regional Medical Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center are paying a bonus for new hires in nursing and tech positions.
Trumbull Co. EMA launches new emergency alert tool
Currently, in order to receive the alerts, individuals must sign up for the system.
WFMJ.com
City supports plans to renovate historic downtown Huntington building into apartment units
The historic Huntington building in downtown Youngstown on Market Street may soon serve a new purpose. There are plans to renovate the structure into an apartment space, and developers presented the idea to the city Tuesday. The building was originally finished being built in the 1920s and thanks to a...
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
The average price per gallon in Mercer County remained virtually unchanged from the week before at $4.49. Calcutta, Hanover firefighters returning home after Kentucky flood rescue. Crews also helped distribute water and set up decontamination areas. Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary...
Time for Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday: What you need to know Aug. 5-7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s sales tax holiday is fast approaching, starting Friday, Aug. 5, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7. The holiday will make certain purchases like clothing and school supplies exempt from state and local sales tax. In Cuyahoga County, the holiday will wipe away an 8%...
WFMJ.com
Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in
People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
27 First News
How Youngstown’s wettest 7-day rainfall compares to Kentucky
(WKBN) – Kentucky has been in the news with recent flooding from heavy rain throughout the past week. How does this heavy rain compare to some of Youngstown’s biggest rainfalls?. Looking at the numbers locally over the past seven days you can see that Northeast Ohio and Northwest...
