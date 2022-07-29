Fatal building collapse at Hillandale Farms

Read on fox56.com
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A train hit a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre. It happened around 8:40 AM in the area of Conyngham St and Wilkes Barre Blvd. A tractor-trailer crossed the tracks as the train was traveling; hitting the passenger side. There were no railroad crossing gates...
Accused Northumberland County "Pill Mill" doctor sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOLF) — A Northumberland County doctor, who had offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the federal court for operating a massive "Pill Mill." The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 65-year-old Dr. Raymond...
NY man arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. (WOLF) — A New York man was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances after being found with drugs on his person at a music festival in Wayne County. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the arrest...
Police looking for runaway teen in Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL. Pa. (WOLF) — The Mount Carmel Borough Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teenage girl. Police are attempting to locate 13-year-old Avaree Roeder. She is described as 5'4", 160 pounds with blue eyes, blonde & black hair and a black loop nose piercing.
New Addiction Resource for PA Residents
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. — “This is just one other tool in the toolbox if you will, to be able to get folks to access to the services that are available.”. The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) hosted an event this morning at Pyramid Healthcare in Dallas Township to explain the use of the free and confidential ATLAS system.
Pennsylvania joins an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force which has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. The bipartisan nationwide task force is made up of 50 attorneys general that will investigate and take legal action against the...
Wolf administration announces anti-litter campaign
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Governor Wolf’s Administration has teamed up with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. This collaboration is to launch the anti-litter campaign known as PA Fights Dirty. The campaign is in response to a litter research study that was conducted in 2019. This new initiative asks that all...
