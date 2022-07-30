Pine Bluff fire death found to be homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff police investigation is underway after a Tuesday fire death is ruled a homicide.

Pine Bluff Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of West 11 th street and soon discovered a badly burned body inside the home.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

On Friday, the cause of death was determined to be from a gunshot wound.

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been determined due to the condition of the body.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is the 17 th homicide in Pine Bluff for 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.