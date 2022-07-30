ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARK 4 News

Pine Bluff fire death found to be homicide

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Mxt3_0gyHwmfe00

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff police investigation is underway after a Tuesday fire death is ruled a homicide.

Pine Bluff Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of West 11 th street and soon discovered a badly burned body inside the home.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

On Friday, the cause of death was determined to be from a gunshot wound.

Pine Bluff Street Department proposing new app to improve work orders

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been determined due to the condition of the body.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is the 17 th homicide in Pine Bluff for 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Kark
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas State Police investigating homicide of Stuttgart teen

Stuttgart Police Department officers found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson St. in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 30. At the request of SPD, Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating the suspected homicide. The...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 2, 2022

600 block of W. First St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less, and first-degree terroristic threatening. 500 block of S. Columbus St., failure to comply with a court order. 500 block of S. Wood St., first-degree criminal mischief. A window had been struck by an object and had...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy