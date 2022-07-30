Victims in deadly central Pa. tractor wagon ride accident ranged in age from 6-36

www.pennlive.com
Vehicle crashes into York County bank; one person pinned
DOVER, Pa. — Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a reported vehicle crash into a building in Dover Township, York County Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatch updates. The crash reportedly occurred at a M&T Bank location on the 3900 block of Carlisle Road, dispatch...
Woman, Children's Deaths on Tractor Pull Ruled Accidental
>Woman, Children's Deaths on Tractor Pull Ruled Accidental. (York County, PA) -- State officials say the deaths of a woman and three children who were riding on a trailer Friday have been ruled accidental. State police in York County say the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with a dozen people, many of them who were children, when the trailer went over an embankment Friday morning in Lower Chanceford. A woman, her two children and one other child were pronounced dead at the scene. Others, including the man driving the trailer, were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced. John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.
Injuries Reported When SUV Slammed Into Bank In York County
The driver of an SUV apparently took the drive through banking options too literally, slamming straight into a central Pennsylvania bank on Tuesday, August 1, authorities say. The SUV crashed into the M&T bank located at 3995 Carlisle Road, Dover at 11:40 a.m., according to emergency dispatch. The driver was...
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
Argument led to central Pa. father DUI driving SUV into daughter: police
A York County man was intoxicated on several substances when he drove his Toyota 4-Runner into his daughter in May, according to police. After a preliminary hearing last week, an aggravated assault charge was dropped, however simple assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or serious injury and DUI-related charges remain against Robert Dean Troxel Jr., according to online court dockets.
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
Early morning garage fire in York City, no one injured fire officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire was reported on the first block of Queen St. in York City around 4:15 a.m., on August 2. The fire caused damages to three garages that weren't attached to any houses, and luckily, no one was hurt in this incident according to the York City Fire Department.
Missing Cumberland County Man Located
MECHANICSBURG – Cumberland County authorities say a missing man has been located and is safe. 25-year-old Noah Lehman was last seen Sunday afternoon on E. Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg. Police believed he may have been at special risk of harm or injury.
Video shows moments before Pennsylvania helicopter crash that killed Croce, Capriotto
A doorbell camera outside a suburban Pennsylvania home captured the moments before a helicopter carrying two successful and prominent Western New York businessmen crashed, killing them both.
WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office.
1 dead in Cecil County boat explosion over weekend
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A boat exploded Saturday night, leaving a man dead and another person injured. Maryland Natural Resources Police said the boat exploded just after 7 p.m. near Veazey Cove in Cecil County. NRP said an officer and a good Samaritan attempted life-saving measures. NRP identified the...
Slick roadways and poor visibility caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on I-81: police
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A sudden, torrential downpour reportedly caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate-81 Southbound in Lebanon County. The pile-up closed a portion of the interstate for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the downpour on July 28 caused extremely slick roadways and...
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
Investigation underway in deadly Cecil County boat explosion
BALTIMORE -- State officials are asking for witnesses after a person died in a boat explosion over the weekend on the Bohemia River in Cecil County.The Charlestown Fire Company said units responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Veasey Cove for the fiery explosion. There, an unidentified person was declared dead on the scene. A second person on the scene was rescued by another boater, officials said. Smoke could be seen from as far as the North East River, according to the fire company. The cause of the explosion is unclear.Maryland Natural Resources Police are now investigating the incident.Anyone with information or photos is asked to email Natural Resources police by emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or calling 410-260-8888.
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
Cumberland Township Police investigating thefts at two construction sites
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland Township Police Department is investigating two thefts that occurred at separate home construction sites in Adam's County. The thefts occurred near the intersection of Hers Ridge Road and Old Mill Road. Police believe the thefts happened between 6 p.m. on July 27 and 7 a.m. on July 28.
Woman charged with central Pa. stabbing
A woman was charged with stabbing someone Sunday during an argument in a Chambersburg home, police said. Chambersburg police said officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Orchard Drive. The person who was stabbed received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries,...
32-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Assault in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, PA- Sarah Hoff of Waynesboro has been arrested after a domestic incident that occurred...
