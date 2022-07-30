Woman fatally struck by vehicle on W. Pembroke Ave in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hampton Friday evening.

According to police, the call for the crash came in just after 9 p.m. Friday around the area of West Pembroke Avenue and G Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found the pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Pamela Young.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

