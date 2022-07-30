Children’s slayings stun Danbury community: ‘I can’t believe it’

www.registercitizen.com
'I Take My Kids With Me': Danbury Mom Left Note Before Apparent Triple-Murder/Suicide
The Fairfield County mother who is accused of killing her three children before killing herself had been crying for days and left a suicide note for her husband, according to a new report. The apparent triple murder-suicide happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior...
Missing: An Ansonia 19-Year-Old Has Been Missing For Almost A Week, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating a 19-year-old who has been missing for almost a week. New Haven County resident Ariana Bel-Jean, of Ansonia, left her home on Wednesday, July 27, and has not returned, said Lt. Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police. Bel-Jean left on...
Norwalk Man, Age 60, Drowns Attempting To Save Woman, Police Say
A 60-year-old Fairfield County man drowned while attempting to save another person struggling in the water. The incident took place in Norwalk at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, July 31. Police responded to the beach after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an...
Danbury Mocked on Social Media for Robbery and Murder
"It's not what you say, it's how you say it." That is what I was told growing up, and I found that this used to be true. Now, it's the opposite. We cracked the internet social media cheat code, just say a town and add the word "murder" and you'll get results.
Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man
Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley. Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
Connecticut man finds bear eating in his kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. -- A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got the bear out through the front door, but not before it ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks."He did startle me. That was probably the one time I was scared," Priest said. "He had everything on the floor in there eating."Priest said the bear came back the next day and ripped a screen trying to get inside. Last week, he also saw a bear going through a fridge in his garage.
Family, friends continue to come to grips with deaths of 3 children, mother in Danbury
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Friends and family members continue to come to grips with the deaths of three children and their mother in Danbury. Tonight, hundreds of people showed up to support the family in this tragedy, and although many of the people didn’t personally know them, tonight was about unity.
Family: Orange County woman reported missing died in Taconic Parkway crash
The family of an Orange County woman reported missing says she died in a car crash over the weekend.
This Litchfield couple finds purpose in giving shelter to cast-off animals in need of love
The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
Letter left by Danbury mother who killed kids
Letter was left by woman who killed her three children in Danbury, Connecticut, before killing herself, according to her husband, who spoke with Hearst Connecticut.
Police: Men arrested for refusing to leave wake for Westport woman killed in wrong-way crash
NORWALK — Two men were arrested at a wake Friday for a Westport woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last weekend, police said. Police were called to Raymond Funeral Home on East Wall Street Friday during a wake for 41-year-old Monica Wilson. Management reported there were two “highly intoxicated” and “belligerent” men at the wake, Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
ALERT CENTER: 23-year-old New Windsor woman missing
A 23-year-old woman from New Windsor has been missing since early Sunday morning.
Bear broke into West Hartford home twice, DEEP says
WEST HARTFORD — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is trying to catch a bear that broke into a West Hartford home twice last week. The first incident occurred July 25. When the resident reported the incident, an Animal Control officer told them to contact DEEP and keep their main doors closed for a week, DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said in an email Monday.
Shooting sends New Haven man to hospital, police say
NEW HAVEN — A 34-year-old New Haven man was found shot near Edgewood and Ellsworth avenues early Sunday, according to police. Officers were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. due to an alert from their gunshot detection system. There, they discovered the wounded man. Paramedics took the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, and his injuries were not life threatening, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email Monday.
