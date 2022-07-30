ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Yankees acquire reliever Scott Effross in trade with Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Francisco Lindor

Comments / 0

Community Policy