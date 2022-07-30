NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO