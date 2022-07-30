www.sfgate.com
SF Giants trade deadline tracker: Ruf, Casali dealt; Rodon, Pederson staying
The Giants made a flurry of moves before the deadline but stood pat on their biggest names.
SFGate
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Double dose of brutal news for SF Giants as Juan Soto heads to Padres
The disgraceful teardown in Washington is complete.
SFGate
Yankees acquire reliever Scott Effross in trade with Cubs
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.
SF Giants reportedly a 'sleeper' team for Washington Nationals' Juan Soto
Just a season removed from 107 wins, the Giants could be planning for the future.
