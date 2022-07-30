Undo's Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival offers something for everyone

wtov9.com
Bear carving causes excitement along Jefferson County road
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An uncommon art form is drawing some attention in Jefferson County. Mike Lewis had a tree removed from his yard for the safety of his house and nearby power lines. What was left was a 7-foot tree stump where Lewis found inspiration. After a week...
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
Brooke County's Project Lifesaver program to benefit from grant
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke County Emergency Management Agency has received a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Funds from this grant will be used on the county's Project Lifesaver program, which works to help find people who are prone to wandering, such as those with dementia, autism, or Alzheimer’s disease.
National Night Out an opportunity for police, fire personnel to meet who they serve
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling participated in National Night Out for the 39th year Tuesday evening at Wheeling Park's J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Rink. The aim of the event is to promote police and community relationships. "What this event is truly for is allowing them to get to know a...
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Ohio's Oral Rabies Vaccination Campaign
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Health departments at both the local and state level are working together to help protect wildlife from rabies. Next week, if you see something falling out of an aircraft or helicopter, don't be alarmed – it’s just to fight rabies. The Oral Rabies...
Fitzsimmons Law reps discuss of $400 million opioid settlement for West Virginia counties
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia counties and cities have reached an historic settlement with the "Big Three" opioid distributors in the amount of $400 million. Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson were targeted as opioid distributors. Representatives from Ohio-County-based Fitzsimmons Law Firm served as co-lead council for the...
Future of fire and rescue training is now in Wintersville
Wintersville Fire and Rescue continues to grow. On Tuesday, NEWS9 took a look inside the brand-new fire and rescue training facility. It’s a three-story facility with more than 30 possible fire hazard simulations. The facility houses a propane car fire trainer, a flashover training simulator, a confined space training...
Mayor addresses council members' conduct at meeting
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla started Tuesday’s city council meeting addressing council members after receiving multiple complaints about their conduct at meetings over the past few months. "People are coming to me,” Barilla said. “I don't know if they're coming to you, but they're coming to...
Three injured in Powhatan Point house fire
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were injured in a house fire along Cat’s Run Road in Powhatan Point on Tuesday afternoon. All three – a homeowner and two children under 18 -- were taken to area hospitals by medical helicopter. Officials say the house is a...
Work begins on resurfacing of a portion of Sunset Boulevard
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Work has begun on resurfacing a portion of Sunset Boulevard in Steubenville. "Drivers should be aware of the delays, as well as some lane closures throughout the next several weeks," Steubenville City Engineer Mike Dolak said. Preparation work will take place during daylight hours the...
Possible tornado leaves trail of damage in Ohio, Marshall counties
Officials are asking people to avoid Dallas, W.Va. and the Dallas Pike Road area after a possible tornado caused significant damage Monday evening in Ohio and Marshall counties. Authorities reported damage to several homes and barns after a fierce storm moved through the area. "Well, we're going to check with...
No injuries in Moundsville house fire
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A fire broke out Tuesday evening inside a two-story home in Moundsville. Firefighters didn't have to go far, responding next door to the 1300 block of First Street. "Someone came out of the house and said the house was on fire,’ Assistant Fire Chief Pancho Flores...
Officials confirm tornado touched down in Dallas area
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Officials from the National Weather Service have confirmed a tornado touched down in the Dallas, W.Va. area on Monday night. During the storm, trees were uprooted, old barns were destroyed, debris was scattered, and roofs were ripped off homes. That prompted a visit from the...
Wheeling Police investigating a malicious assault
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Police are investigating a malicious assault that took place over the weekend. Police were called to Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department on Saturday for a person who was injured from an apparent stabbing. Police believe the victim and the suspect got into a verbal...
Parole denied for man convicted in killing of 86-year-old Toronto woman
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A man serving a life sentence in the killing of an 86-year-old Toronto woman more than 25 years ago has been denied parole. Clifford Mounts was granted an early shot at parole when an Ohio law was changed to review cases of juvenile offenders sentenced as adults.
