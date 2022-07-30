Smooth Sailing at Summer Camp in Sea Isle

seaislenews.com
Related
seaislenews.com
Sunken Channel Marker Creates Danger for Boats
A channel marker that is supposed to safely guide boaters through a popular waterway at the shore has instead become a navigational hazard, leaving some boats damaged or wrecked after hitting it. The marker is located in the Intracoastal Waterway between Avalon and Stone Harbor near a popular fishing area...
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle’s National Night Out Event Strengthens Community Ties
Sadie Perry picked up a fire hose and began spraying water on a miniature house that had fake flames coming out of the windows. Although she is only 9 years old, Sadie looked like a veteran firefighter dousing a real blaze. Truth be told, she actually has experience handling a fire hose.
I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Cape May Inn
When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Happening in Atlantic City, NJ in September
The phenomenon known as Pickleball is invading Atlantic City soon for the World's Largest Pickleball Tournament. Pickleball is quickly becoming one of the fasting growing sports in the country. Yes, Pickleball isn't something you EAT, it's something you PLAY. I had no idea what it was when I was chatting...
fox29.com
'Biggest shark': Man catches 7-foot sand tiger shark on Sea Isle City beach, releases it back into the ocean
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beach goers this weekend. PJ Braun, a man known as the "Shark Fisher," caught a 7-foot-long sand tiger shark on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday.
seaislenews.com
Nominations Begin For Sea Isle’s Beautification Awards
The time has come for some friendly home and business competition in Sea Isle City. The city’s Environmental Commission is now accepting nominations for the 35th Annual Beautification Awards. The awards will be presented on Sept.18 during the Fall Family Festival. Local properties that have shown improvement in overall...
NBC Philadelphia
Why Is the Water at the Jersey Shore So Cold This Summer — And Will it Warm Up?
Cold ocean water along the Jersey Shore is actually keeping some people out of the surf, and experts say the water has been pretty chilly for an unusually long period of time. But it shouldn't stay this way all summer, and could warm up pretty quickly and soon. Though until then, surfers in Margate were seen hitting the waves while wearing a wetsuit.
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
4 Delco Locales Make Philadelphia Magazine ‘Best of Philly’ Food List
Marple Public House got noticed for its Lunch Lady Sloppy Joe.Image via Marple Public House. Philadelphia Magazine published its Best of Philly Food & Drink list, which includes unique food offerings at four Delaware County establishments.
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
Double Shooting At Chester Bar Leaves 1 Man Dead, Another Injured: Police
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Gunfire rang out at a bar in Delaware County overnight Sunday leaving a man in his 20s dead and sending another to the hospital. Police say the double shooting happened at 501 Bar in Chester just after 1 a.m. Officers rushed the victims to the hospital where one man later died. CBS3 is told the second victim is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
Shoplifter Arrested with Stolen Gun at Gloucester Premium Outlets
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A simple shoplifting call turned into an arrest for gun and drugs...
Wanted: Folcroft Police Issue Active Arrest Warrant
FOLCROFT, PA — The Folcroft Police Department is currently on the hunt for 39-year-old James J. Foreman. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. If you have any information about his whereabouts,...
Comments / 0