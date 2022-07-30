ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US judge orders Libya strongman to compensate victims' families

By ARIS MESSINIS
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fbCK_0gyHuPOF00
Photo prise le 17 janvier 2020 montrant le marÃ©chal libyen Khalifa Haftar lors de discussions Ã  AthÃ¨nes avec le ministre grec des Affaires Ã©trangÃ¨res /AFP/File

A US judge Friday ordered the military chief of eastern Libya, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, to compensate Libyan plaintiffs who allege he ordered the torture and extrajudicial killings of their family members.

The federal judge in the state of Virginia, where Haftar lived before returning to Libya, ruled that he had not cooperated with the court and that by "default" was ordered to pay damages to the families.

Haftar, a dual US-Libyan citizen whose name is spelled "Hifter" in American legal documents, can still appeal the decision, and future hearings will need to be held to determine the level of compensation.

Nonetheless, Friday's ruling represents a major setback for the military leader.

"Justice has prevailed. Hifter will be held responsible for his war crimes," said Faisal Gill, one of the lawyers spearheading the cases, in a statement shared with AFP.

Filed in 2019 and 2020, the civil lawsuits argue that Haftar, as head of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, authorized the indiscriminate bombings of civilians during his unsuccessful 2019 campaign to take Tripoli, resulting in the death of the plaintiff's family members.

They are suing Haftar under a 1991 US law, the Torture Victim Protection Act, which allows for civil lawsuits against anyone who, acting in an official capacity for a foreign nation, commits acts of torture and/or extrajudicial killings.

The court had paused the case ahead of Libyan elections in December 2021 -- but restarted it after the vote was once again delayed.

Haftar has also unsuccessfully attempted to dismiss the suit, claiming immunity as a head of state.

Oil-rich Libya has been mired in a bitter power struggle since the fall of dictator Moamer Kadhafi's regime in 2011, with a major division between the north African country's east and west.

Two governments are vying for power: one based in Tripoli and another supported by Haftar's army, which controls portions of the east and south.

Haftar, 78, is a Soviet-trained soldier who assisted in the 1969 coup that brought Kadhafi to power. After taking on a senior military position in Libya's war with Chad, Haftar was taken as a prisoner of war, and subsequently disavowed by Kadhafi.

He was ultimately offered political asylum in the United States, where he lived for 20 years and gained American citizenship as well as, according to the Wall Street Journal, several properties worth millions of dollars.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

The killing of Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri: how it happened

Despite a $25 million US bounty on his head, Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri apparently felt comfortable enough with the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to move into a home in Kabul where he would regularly appear out in the open, on his balcony. That the leader of the violent jihadist group was in Afghanistan was not surprising: since the hard-line Islamist Taliban regained control in August, Al-Qaeda has felt more at home, analysts say. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US asks Argentina to seize grounded Venezuelan plane

The United States asked Argentina Tuesday to seize a Venezuelan plane that has been grounded in Buenos Aires since June after an Iranian airline allegedly violated Washington sanctions by selling it to Caracas. On July 19, a US court in the District of Columbia issued an order to seize the plane on the grounds that US "export control laws" were violated. 
AFP

US, allies hit Russia for 'dangerous' nuclear rhetoric ahead of UN talks

The United States and its nuclear allies rebuked Russia Monday for "irresponsible and dangerous" talk about possibly deploying nuclear weapons as a review of the keystone nuclear treaty opened at the United Nations. The call was issued as leaders met at the United Nations in New York for the 10th review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which came into force in 1970.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
AFP

US sanctions Putin 'girlfriend,' more oligarchs for 'complicity' in Ukraine war

The United States blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's purported girlfriend and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London Tuesday in the latest round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The US Treasury announced sanctions on Putin associate and billionaire Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, who owns the Witanhurst estate, the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace. 
POLITICS
AFP

US envoy hopeful on Lebanon-Israel sea border talks

A US envoy on Monday expressed optimism that Lebanon and Israel could move towards a maritime border deal to settle competing claims over offshore gas fields. The dispute escalated in early June after Israel moved a production vessel near the Karish offshore field, which is partly claimed by neighbour Lebanon.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libyan Army#War Crimes#Prisoner Of War#Libyan Civil War#Photo Prise Le#Ath#Field Marshal#American#Justice#Libyan National Army
AFP

Philippines president says 'no intention' to rejoin ICC

The Philippines has no plan to rejoin the International Criminal Court, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Monday, with the tribunal's prosecutor seeking to resume a probe into the ex-president's deadly drug war. Marcos, who backed Duterte's drug war, has previously indicated he would not cooperate with the ICC.  On Monday, he went even further. 
POLITICS
AFP

Former Philippine president Fidel 'Steady Eddie' Ramos dies

Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos, who oversaw a rare period of steady growth and peace that won him the reputation as one of the country's most effective leaders ever, has died aged 94, officials said Sunday.  Known as "Steady Eddie" for his unflappable demeanour during the country's regular moments of upheaval, he was frequently pictured chewing unlit cigars as he guided the Philippines with a sure hand from 1992-1998.
ASIA
AFP

Pelosi lands in Taiwan, defying China threats

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the world's two superpowers soaring. The last speaker of the US House of Representatives to visit Taiwan was Newt Gingrich in 1997.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Cristina Kirchner oversaw 'corruption matrix' as Argentina president: prosecutor

Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner oversaw an "extraordinary corruption matrix" when she was head of state from 2007 to 2015, the prosecution argued Monday in her corruption trial. "When Nestor Kirchner took over the presidency of the nation, and later his wife... they installed and maintained within the national and provincial administration of Santa Cruz, one of the most extraordinary corruption matrixes that unfortunately and sadly ever existed in the country."
POLITICS
AFP

US kills Al-Qaeda chief in Afghan drone strike

A United States drone strike killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri at a hideout in Kabul, President Joe Biden said Monday, declaring "justice had been delivered" to the families of the 9/11 attacks. "Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said in a sombre televised address, adding he hoped Zawahiri's death would bring "closure" to families of the 3,000 people killed in the US on September 11, 2001.
MILITARY
AFP

Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: report

The Russian economy has been deeply damaged by sanctions and the exit of international business since the country invaded Ukraine, according to a new report by Yale University business experts and economists. The report was produced by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, president of the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute, and other members of the institute, a mix of economists and business management experts.
ECONOMY
AFP

Pelosi Taiwan visit set to dominate ASEAN meet

Southeast Asian foreign ministers will seek ways to help quell the diplomatic storm over Taiwan at regional talks Wednesday, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island, enraging Beijing. Attention will focus instead on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his American counterpart Antony Blinken -- both flying into the Cambodian capital for regional security talks with ASEAN on Thursday and Friday.
WORLD
AFP

US has killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan: US media

The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to US media outlets, in what the White House announced Monday was a "successful" operation against a target in Afghanistan. It would be the first known over-the-horizon strike by the United States on an Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan since American forces withdrew from the country on August 31, 2021. 
MILITARY
AFP

US Speaker Pelosi confirms Asia-Pacific tour, silent on Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation to the Asia-Pacific region, her office confirmed on Sunday, with stops in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. "The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region," Pelosi's office said in a statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Colombian deforestation policy 'failure' a headache for new government

Colombian President Ivan Duque's environmental policies "failed" according to experts who dispute the outgoing right-wing government's claims to have reduced deforestation. - 'Modest' government success - President-elect Petro, who will be Colombia's first ever left-wing leader, has said he will prioritize the fight against climate change and environmental protection.
POLITICS
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - First grain shipment leaves Odessa - The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia's February 24 invasion leaves the port of Odessa under a UN-Turkey brokered deal to lift Moscow's naval blockade in the Black Sea. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Western allies "strongly support the full implementation of the deal to ease the global food crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine".
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

AFP

76K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy