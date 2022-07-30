SAPD advises avoiding South Koeningham and Ave H due to structure fire
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released an advisory alert to avoid the area of South Koenigheim and Ave H for the next few hours due to a structure fire.
The roads in the area will be closed for the next few hours and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
