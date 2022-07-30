ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

SAPD advises avoiding South Koeningham and Ave H due to structure fire

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atY4N_0gyHu8iN00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released an advisory alert to avoid the area of South Koenigheim and Ave H for the next few hours due to a structure fire.

The roads in the area will be closed for the next few hours and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Truck and camper crash due to medical emergency

SAN ANGELO, Texas —A truck pulling a camper has crashed on Shiloh due to a medical emergency. A Dodge 2500 pulling a camper was westbound on Shiloh when the driver experience a medical episode causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a few mailboxes before coming to a stop. There have been no […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Health Officials Report Another Covid-19 Fatality Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials announced another Covid-19 related fatality Tuesday afternoon.  That brings the total to 557 fatalities in Tom Green County.  Here are the details:  There is a new COVID-19-related death to report today. New deaths: 1 - Female, 60s, Sterling County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 557 (360 from Tom Green County and 197 from other counties)
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three car accident on 7th and Bryant slows down traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD has sent out an alert to avoid 7th and Bryant due to a motor vehicle accident. Officers on the scene said a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver Ford Expedition and a white Ford Focus were headed Northbound on North Bryant when the front two vehicles ( white Ford Focus and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sapd#Structure Fire#Ave H#Nexstar Media Inc
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | The Fight for San Angelo's Elected Police Chief Position

SAN ANGELO, TX – On this episode of LIVE! Daily News Rick and Darlene Cannon join the show with their champion sheep herding dogs Gayle and Dave. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Robbery & Theft Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.   San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 19 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following: Rebecca Bennett was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Update – Cattle Truck Overturns in Early

On Friday evening, at approximately 5:30pm, an 18 wheeler hauling cattle to San Angelo, was turning onto Early Blvd from the Zephyr highway when it overturned. Early Police and Fire, Lifeguard EMS, Brown County SO and DPS responded to the accident where traffic had to be rerouted for several hours.
San Angelo LIVE!

Aggressive Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Attacking & Robbing a Man with Pepper Spray

SAN ANGELO – A local man has been arrested after allegedly robbing an individual after assaulting him with pepper spray. According to reports from law enforcement, the victim stated that Austen Zertuche was following him in a vehicle from the Dollar General store located at 10860 West Carlsbad Loop in Carlsbad. The victim staten he then pulled his vehicle over at the 11700 block of West Grape Creek Road where Zertuche pulled up next to the vehicle and stopped.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Wild Weekend in San Angelo Lands Nearly 50 in Jail

SAN ANGELO – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Possum Kingdom VFD needs help

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Possum Kingdom West Volunteer Fire Department has been through an eventful week because of the 1148 Fire that took a heavy toll on all their resources. Fire Chief Bonnie Watkins began by first thanking the gifts of charity that came from friends and neighbors, from Possum Kingdom residents, from neighboring cities […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

New Sheep, Bl”ewe” unveiled

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new addition to the San Angelo Flock was unveiled today! The new sheep goes by the name Bl”ewe” and proudly presents an honorary Texas flag along with esteemed Texas Bluebonnets and Wildflowers. To find out more about the artist and the business Bl”ewe” calls home go here.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Sentenced for Role in Violent Grape Creek Shooting & Robbery

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has taken a plea deal for his role in a series of armed robberies in Grape Creek earlier this year. According to court documents, on January 28, 2022, Tom Green County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Ballard Road for a report of “shots fired”. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the victim who stated that a friend told her a subject was burglarizing her vehicle.
FOX West Texas

History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Possessing the 'Green Eyed Girl' Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.  Some of them were arrested for possession of marijuana.  'Green Eyed Girl' is a slang term for marijuana according to a declassified list released by the Drug Enforcement Agency.  San Angelo LIVE! uses those terms in headlines because search engines like Google and social media platforms like Facebook restrict who can view posts and articles using words like marijuana.   San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Ice Cream Social and update on border issues

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Republican Women will be hosting their monthly meeting with George H. Rodriguez, host of the El Conservador radio show, with ice cream and an update on border issues. The event will be located at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on, 125 S. Browning at 6:00 pm, Monday, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy