Children’s slayings stun Danbury community: ‘I can’t believe it’

'I Take My Kids With Me': Danbury Mom Left Note Before Apparent Triple-Murder/Suicide
The Fairfield County mother who is accused of killing her three children before killing herself had been crying for days and left a suicide note for her husband, according to a new report. The apparent triple murder-suicide happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior...
Missing: An Ansonia 19-Year-Old Has Been Missing For Almost A Week, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating a 19-year-old who has been missing for almost a week. New Haven County resident Ariana Bel-Jean, of Ansonia, left her home on Wednesday, July 27, and has not returned, said Lt. Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police. Bel-Jean left on...
Danbury dad says wife was distraught after ordered to close day care weeks before killing kids, suicide
DANBURY — Pedro Panjon said his wife was distraught over the loss of income after being ordered to close her day care business in the weeks leading up to her killing their children and herself. Danbury police said Sonia Loja, 36, killed the three children Wednesday before killing herself....
Driver's window shatters after shot at by a BB gun: Orange police
ORANGE, Conn — A driver in Orange had their car shot at with a BB gun while traveling on Derby Avenue over the weekend, police said. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday while the driver was heading eastbound on Derby Avenue (Route 34) just before the intersection with Orange Center Road.
Danbury Mocked on Social Media for Robbery and Murder
"It's not what you say, it's how you say it." That is what I was told growing up, and I found that this used to be true. Now, it's the opposite. We cracked the internet social media cheat code, just say a town and add the word "murder" and you'll get results.
Man Stabbed In Mamaroneck Walks Into Police Station For Help
A person who had been stabbed in the chest entered a Westchester Police Station to report the crime. The incident took place in the village of Mamaroneck around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1. Police say an 18-year-old male victim entered the village of Mamaroneck Police Department lobby with a stab...
Norwalk Man, Age 60, Drowns Attempting To Save Woman, Police Say
A 60-year-old Fairfield County man drowned while attempting to save another person struggling in the water. The incident took place in Norwalk at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, July 31. Police responded to the beach after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an...
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man
Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley. Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.
Man arrested for threatening to kill Walmart employees: Milford PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who threatened to kill Walmart employees and called them racial slurs. Officers said they responded to a threatening complaint at a Walmart on Boston Post Road on Monday. Once at the scene, employees told police that one customer, Anthony Kane, 32, had threatened to kill an […]
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
Activist: Danbury mom killing kids, self shows mental health services ‘crisis’ in immigrant community
DANBURY — A local mother accused of killing her three children before taking her own life has shaken the community in the past week and is raising awareness to a potential “stigma” around mental health treatment in the immigrant community. Danbury police said Sonia Loja, 36, killed...
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
Connecticut police gather with communities to celebrate National Night Out
The Bridgeport Police Department’s newest officers gathered with the community for National Night Out.
Connecticut man finds bear eating in his kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. -- A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got the bear out through the front door, but not before it ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks."He did startle me. That was probably the one time I was scared," Priest said. "He had everything on the floor in there eating."Priest said the bear came back the next day and ripped a screen trying to get inside. Last week, he also saw a bear going through a fridge in his garage.
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
‘Get out of here!’: Connecticut man records moment he discovers bear in his kitchen
A Connecticut man came home to a wild scare over the weekend, discovering a bear in his kitchen, which returned once again the next day even though he had shooed the animal away. Bill Priest was working outside his West Hartford home Sunday around 11:30 a.m. when he went inside...
