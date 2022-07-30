Dead man found during search for missing 47-year-old

OLATHE ( KSNT ) – A man has been found dead during a missing person search by the Olathe Police Department.

According to the OPD, at 4 p.m. on July 29, the Ford-150 associated with Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was found with assistance from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. An adult male whose identity has yet to be released was found dead near the vehicle. No active criminal investigation is taking place at this time.

The OPD had asked for the public’s assistance with searching for Rauenzahn earlier on Friday .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.