Olathe, KS

Dead man found during search for missing 47-year-old

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

OLATHE ( KSNT ) – A man has been found dead during a missing person search by the Olathe Police Department.

According to the OPD, at 4 p.m. on July 29, the Ford-150 associated with Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was found with assistance from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. An adult male whose identity has yet to be released was found dead near the vehicle. No active criminal investigation is taking place at this time.

Officer, driver taken to hospital in TPD involved car crash

The OPD had asked for the public’s assistance with searching for Rauenzahn earlier on Friday .

