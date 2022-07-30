ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted’s Bakery is celebrating a milestone this weekend

By Chelsee Yee
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ted’s Bakery is celebrating its 35th anniversary with free slices of Dobash Cake and French Doughnuts on Sunday, July 31.

Free slices will be offered between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Ted’s Bakery is humbled and thankful to be celebrating their 35th anniversary. We want to send out a big mahalo to our customers who have supported us throughout these years. The next time you are out on the north shore, please stop in and try our new gourmet desserts.”

Torey Nakamura, Ted’s Bakery

Located on Sunset Beach, Ted’s Bakery is home of the original chocolate haupia cream pie. The restaurant and bakery is a local favorite and listed on the itineraries of many visitors for its delectable desserts and delicious food. They also serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Click here to see their menu.

Due to supply chain shortages, the bakery stopped its wholesale business in May. After 26 years, their products can no longer be found in stores like Foodland, Times, Don Quixote, and Tamura’s.

Ted’s Bakery is unsure if it’ll ever go back to wholesale. However, customers are looking forward to supporting the business with whatever they decide to do.

