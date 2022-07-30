ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County police arrest suspect in Penn Hills shooting death

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gS4gK_0gyHsIWo00
Brandin Demonde Jackson - WPXI Brandin Demonde Jackson - WPXI

Allegheny County police arrested a man they believe shot and killed another man in Penn Hills.

Brandin Demonde Jackson, 30, was arrested at around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon for the murder of 27-year-old Shawn Allen Brookins.

Brookins was found dead in his home on June 14 at the 200 block of Crescent Pines Drive.

Jackson is being held at the Allegheny County Jail and is being charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and burglary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Daniel Stuthers
3d ago

Penn hills used to be a nice place back in the 80's fun to be a kid now, kids shooting kids for what???? that person just ruined the rest of their life have fun in prison.

Reply
2
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at Penn Township home

An Allegheny County woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a Penn Township home early Tuesday, according to court papers. The 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, authorities said. Police arrested Leah Hope Gillis, 33, of North...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Ride-share driver carjacked at gunpoint in Crafton Heights

Pittsburgh police are investigating an early morning carjacking in the city’s Crafton Heights neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said he was working as a ride-share driver and was called to the location to pick passengers up.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Crescent Pines Drive#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
121K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy