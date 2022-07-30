Allegheny County police arrest suspect in Penn Hills shooting death

Brandin Demonde Jackson - WPXI Brandin Demonde Jackson - WPXI

Allegheny County police arrested a man they believe shot and killed another man in Penn Hills.

Brandin Demonde Jackson, 30, was arrested at around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon for the murder of 27-year-old Shawn Allen Brookins.

Brookins was found dead in his home on June 14 at the 200 block of Crescent Pines Drive.

Jackson is being held at the Allegheny County Jail and is being charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and burglary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

