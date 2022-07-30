EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Record highs by day, uncomfortably warm by night – Kris

A Red Flag Warning has been placed through Wednesday night. It is expected to end at around 9 p.m. Over the next 12 hours, it will be sunny and breezy with some haze in the forecast. Temperatures won’t be as hot as what we’ve been seeing over the last week, as we will see temperatures in the high-80s for most of the day.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO