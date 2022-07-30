ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Record highs by day, uncomfortably warm by night – Kris

KXLY
 4 days ago
www.kxly.com

KXLY

Cooler and calmer tonight, but the hot, windy weather returns for Wednesday – Kris

Open up the windows tonight and enjoy the coolest evening weather in more than a week! The low in Spokane will drop to 60° Wednesday morning, which is right about average. Despite the pleasant start, Wednesday will be hot and windy, very much like it was on Tuesday. Expect high temperatures in the lower 90s. The hot, dry and windy weather has prompted the National Weather Service to extend the RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger through Wednesday evening.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A cool down is coming, but the threat of wildfires still lingers – Mark

A cool down is coming, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a threat of wildfires. We’re dealing with a Red Flag Warning through Wednesday night, which means we have wind, dry fuels and warm temperatures. Here are your 4 things to help you prepare for today: It’ll...
KXLY

Red Flag Warning until Wednesday night and very warm – Mark

A Red Flag Warning has been placed through Wednesday night. It is expected to end at around 9 p.m. Over the next 12 hours, it will be sunny and breezy with some haze in the forecast. Temperatures won’t be as hot as what we’ve been seeing over the last week, as we will see temperatures in the high-80s for most of the day.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
KXLY

While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris

Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Downtown Spokane shares tips during Summer Safety Week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week marks Summer Safety Week in downtown Spokane, a time to foster a safer, inviting community for all. From walking, to driving, to shopping, planning ahead will keep you safe and create a better experience for yourself and others around you. According to WalkScore.com, downtown...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Extreme heat wave canceling events and changing business hours

SPOKANE, Wash.– After temperatures reached triple digits this week, many large events were canceled, and businesses are changing their hours to cope with extreme heat and ensure employees’ safety. One local coffee stand in Spokane is closing its store earlier than usual. “We say it every day. It’s so hot, so hot, so hot,” said Allison Aahl, a barista at...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours. Find a list below: Tuesday:  Riverfront Eats is canceled Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man burned alive in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We know people are suffering’: Local volunteers help people experiencing homelessness to battle heatwave

SPOKANE, Wash.– As the scorching heat wave continues this weekend, many people who are vulnerable to this extreme heat struggle to stay cool. Volunteers from a local church went to help those people battle the heat wave this weekend, providing water and food. “We know that it’s hot. We know people are suffering. It’s not a good thing,” said Bill...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Four-vehicle collision on EB I-90 near Division cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A four-vehicle collision involving a semi-trailer backed up traffic on EB I-90 near Division. MAJOR DELAYS: There has been a four-vehicle collision involving a semi trailer on EB I-90 near Division. The right and left lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted through the middle lane. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/y2qELzmxlt — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 29, 2022...
SPOKANE, WA

