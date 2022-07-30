EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Record highs by day, uncomfortably warm by night – Kris

www.kxly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. Heimbigner
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
KXLY
Cooler and calmer tonight, but the hot, windy weather returns for Wednesday – Kris
Open up the windows tonight and enjoy the coolest evening weather in more than a week! The low in Spokane will drop to 60° Wednesday morning, which is right about average. Despite the pleasant start, Wednesday will be hot and windy, very much like it was on Tuesday. Expect high temperatures in the lower 90s. The hot, dry and windy weather has prompted the National Weather Service to extend the RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger through Wednesday evening.
KXLY
A cool down is coming, but the threat of wildfires still lingers – Mark
A cool down is coming, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a threat of wildfires. We’re dealing with a Red Flag Warning through Wednesday night, which means we have wind, dry fuels and warm temperatures. Here are your 4 things to help you prepare for today: It’ll...
KXLY
Tonight, weather concerns will shift from excessive heat to fire dangers in the forecast – Kris
It was brief and fleeting, but we enjoyed a rain shower in Spokane this evening. I wish I could tell you there was more rain on the way. Quite the opposite. Skies will clear overnight, with only some haze from regional wildfire smoke remaining. Some good news; our EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING expires tonight! Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s.
KXLY
Red Flag Warning until Wednesday night and very warm – Mark
A Red Flag Warning has been placed through Wednesday night. It is expected to end at around 9 p.m. Over the next 12 hours, it will be sunny and breezy with some haze in the forecast. Temperatures won’t be as hot as what we’ve been seeing over the last week, as we will see temperatures in the high-80s for most of the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXLY
While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris
Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
KXLY
Downtown Spokane shares tips during Summer Safety Week
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week marks Summer Safety Week in downtown Spokane, a time to foster a safer, inviting community for all. From walking, to driving, to shopping, planning ahead will keep you safe and create a better experience for yourself and others around you. According to WalkScore.com, downtown...
Extreme heat wave canceling events and changing business hours
SPOKANE, Wash.– After temperatures reached triple digits this week, many large events were canceled, and businesses are changing their hours to cope with extreme heat and ensure employees’ safety. One local coffee stand in Spokane is closing its store earlier than usual. “We say it every day. It’s so hot, so hot, so hot,” said Allison Aahl, a barista at...
Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours. Find a list below: Tuesday: Riverfront Eats is canceled Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during...
‘Makes no sense’: Future of cooling center at Camp Hope uncertain
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday marks the final day, for now, in a long stretch of sweltering weather. The community has banded together to help each other out, and many have shifted those efforts towards helping those at Camp Hope, by putting up and operating a cooling center. It’s become...
Man burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
‘We know people are suffering’: Local volunteers help people experiencing homelessness to battle heatwave
SPOKANE, Wash.– As the scorching heat wave continues this weekend, many people who are vulnerable to this extreme heat struggle to stay cool. Volunteers from a local church went to help those people battle the heat wave this weekend, providing water and food. “We know that it’s hot. We know people are suffering. It’s not a good thing,” said Bill...
inlander.com
As temps reach 104, Spokane orders WSDOT to remove cooling tent at state's largest homeless camp
On Wednesday, the Spokane Fire Marshal ordered the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to remove a cooling shelter at Camp Hope — a homeless encampment of more than 600 people that is located on WSDOT property near Interstate 90 in Spokane. As a heat wave sent Spokane temperatures...
Big construction project at I-90 and Highway 41 interchange starts Monday
POST FALLS, ID.— A stretch of Post Falls will get a brand-new look over the next couple of years. Construction is set to begin at the interchange at I-90 and Highway 41 on Monday. The Idaho Department of Transportation wants to try and make it safer for drivers in the area. The area has seen some serious crashes and deaths....
Why Aren’t There Any Boats on This Huge Lake Just North of Tri-Cities?
When traveling I-90, Sprague Lake is visible on the border of Adams and Lincoln Counties. Sprague Lake is a very large freshwater lake, but shallow, about 18' deep at best. It's located about two miles west of the city of Sprague. Why is it that you hardly ever see any...
KHQ Right Now
Suspected arsonist reportedly riding around Spokane on bike starting fires
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters tell KHQ they are looking for a suspected arsonist who has been attempting to light fires around the University District and South Hill. The man is reportedly on a bicycle and has intentionally started at least four fires. A fire the suspect lit on E....
Four-vehicle collision on EB I-90 near Division cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A four-vehicle collision involving a semi-trailer backed up traffic on EB I-90 near Division. MAJOR DELAYS: There has been a four-vehicle collision involving a semi trailer on EB I-90 near Division. The right and left lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted through the middle lane. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/y2qELzmxlt — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 29, 2022...
Comments / 0