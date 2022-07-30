ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert Center: Two men plead guilty to making fake documents

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Authorities say two men pleaded guilty to making all sorts of fake documents from Social Security cards to Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety cards.

Investigators say they found out about the scheme when a construction worker at the Jacob Javits Center expansion project had a fake OSHA card on the job.

The inspector general says Michael Williams, of Mamaroneck, and Pedro Vasquez, of the Bronx, put workers at risk of injury and death.

Investigators say over the nearly two-year investigation they bought several falsified cards and driver's licenses from several states.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced in October.

#Fraud#Social Security
