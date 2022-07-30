Safety is priority for employees working in sweltering heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While some local residents are beating the intense North Carolina heat by working inside, many employees in public works and similar departments are unable to do so.

With the heat index consistently hovering above 100 degrees recently, those employees have been taking extra steps to stay safe on the job.



“We don’t expect our employees to push, push, push hard during this type of weather,” said Kevin Heifferon, assistant director of Greenville Public Works.

Heifferon said 95% of public work employees work outdoors. Although the hot weather hasn’t affected the work being done around the city, it has changed how they work to stay safe during high temps.

“We’re not out here to try to break any records,” Heifferon said. “We’re out here to work efficiently and effectively and take care of ourselves first. Take plenty of breaks, drink plenty of water. Wear hat, find a way to shield the sun from your body, loose fitting clothing.”

Greenville Recreation and Parks Department employees also work mostly outdoors, providing a variety of athletic and recreational activities.

Dennis Vestal, the Recreation and Parks Department superintendent, said they’re encouraging their employees to work out of direct sunlight when possible.

“We encourage them to do the most strenuous activity earlier in the day,” Vestal said. “And try to take breaks as needed. We provide water for everybody that they keep with them on their trucks. And again, we just encourage them to be be safe, take breaks,”

Greenville Recreation and Parks currently has more than 60 full-time employees. Vestal said they’re making sure those employees stay safe by allowing them to begin and end work earlier in the day.

