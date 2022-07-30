Lufkin’s Sam Fidone surges late, not enough to beat Luke Long at Texas State Open

www.ktre.com
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Names New Softball Coach
Angelina College has been named the school's fourth softball head coach in the program’s history. Brette Kohring, a Brenham, Texas native, will be leading the helm for the Lady 'Runners softball team. Kohring is no stranger to the AC softball program.She was a standout player for the Angelina College...
KTRE
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL State Executive Committee has unanimously voted to hold Alto High School ineligible for playoffs in football for the next two years. Alto Superintendent Kelly West posted the following message on the district’s Facebook page on Tuesday night, taking responsibility for the error and saying she is heartbroken for the students, especially for the juniors and seniors.
KTRE
WAC announces conference basketball pairings
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News release) - The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has unveiled its 2022-23 conference matchups for men’s and women’s basketball. Teams representing the WAC are scheduled to compete in an 18-game conference slate during the upcoming basketball season, with each member institution set to play an equal nine league games at home and on the road.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
Shop Local This Tax Free Weekend In Lufkin And Nacogdoches, Texas
In no time we will see buses running and school zone signs flashing in Deep East Texas. There are so many little things that have to be done quickly before school starts. Nacogdoches starts back to school on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 and Lufkin starts a bit earlier on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Some school districts across the state started back this week, but luckily we have a little time to take advantage of tax-free weekend before classes get underway.
KTRE
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of 25 cities has filed a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc. of failing to pay municipal franchise fees. They say the unpaid fees go as far back as 2007. Two of those cities are Tyler and Nacogdoches. The suit...
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
messenger-news.com
EUNICE KITCHEN PROVES THERE IS NO LIMIT TO YOUR GOALS
CROCKETT – When Eunice Kitchen was a little girl in the Harlingen area, her father let her come with him to help when he did construction work on job sites. On one of those trips, he showed her a very large building and she was surprised to learn this was where people came to work out. Young Kitchen saw a poster of the gym’s owner Rachel McLish. McLish is a famous bodybuilder, trainer and author.
Man arrested, official injured after standoff near Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One man is in custody and one law enforcement official was injured, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson after the department responded to a barricaded person just outside of Jacksonville. Dickson said they were serving an arrest warrant for someone who missed a trial date and located the individual in […]
KTRE
Smith County Courthouse Workshop
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022...
KLTV
Fred Douglass Alumni Association celebrates school’s 100th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Fred Douglas Alumni Association has been up and running since 1979. On Saturday, students gathered to celebrate and reminisce about the legacy of their former high school. “Get them to come back remember their history that’s why you hear a lot of chatter going on...
Henderson police searching for missing woman with dementia
HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson police is searching for a missing woman, Betty Rowland Pemberton. Pemberton was last seen on August 1 driving a 1998 green Toyota Tacoma. According to Henderson police, Pemberton might be suffering from a dementia episode and might be in a confused state. If you see...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Kurth Memorial Shelter
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center serves as animal control and enforcement for Lufkin, but they do so much more than that. They also accept animal surrenders from around Angelina County and they help people make the right match when they adopt an animal. The shelter also has a foster program to place animals that would have been euthanized due to time and space in the shelter in caring homes while they await potential adoption.
KLTV
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acquires nearly 250 Acres of endangered forest in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has acquired nearly 250 acres of bottomland hardwood and pine forest with 4 miles of Neches River frontage at Neches River National Wildlife Refuge in East Texas. Once covering nearly thirty million acres across the Southeastern United States, today...
easttexasradio.com
East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
KTRE
Lufkin City Council unanimously approves new city manager
LUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lufkin City Council has unanimously approved the appointment of Kevin Gee to the position of city manager. Gee has been serving as interim manager since February of this year and had previously been assistant city manager of public works. He came to the City of Lufkin in 2018 as director of engineering services.
