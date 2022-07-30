Savannah Police under new leadership as chief steps down

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now under new leadership.

Friday was Chief Roy Minter’s final day serving as the head of SPD, a position he’s held since 2018. Minter’s last year was overshadowed by controversy.

He was blamed in part for low morale in the department and an increase in gun violence. In June, Minter announced he would be stepping down to focus on his nomination for United States Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia, which includes Savannah.

Minter is one of nine individuals nominated by President Joe Biden for the position. He now awaits a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.

Saturday, Assistant Chief Lenny Gunther will take over as SPD’s interim police chief.