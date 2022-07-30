Police working 'incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe

www.fox10phoenix.com
Related
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating shooting at Chandler Mall; no victims located
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say they are investigating a shooting incident at Chandler Fashion Center, also known as Chandler Mall, on Aug. 1. Sierra Thomas, who was at the mall at the time of the incident, described what happened as shoppers ran away. "We're coming down the escalators,...
AZFamily
Shooter claims self-defense after deadly shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and another person was detained after a shooting broke out in a north Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Officers say it happened around 9:15 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, just north of Bell Road. Authorities arrived and found...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house catches fire near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue
A home caught fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Phoenix, says the fire department in a tweet. The fire ignited a home near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue around 3:50 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
FBI, police investigating after Phoenix woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass casino parking lot
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in the parking lot of an East Valley casino, and the FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect. On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., the FBI says a 31-year-old Phoenix woman...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot, killed in north Phoenix in alleged act of self-defense
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an alleged act of self-defense in north Phoenix on Monday night. The shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, which is just north of Bell Road. Officers found a...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for stabbing woman at Wild Horse Pass Casino: FBI
GILA RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman last weekend in the parking lot of Wild Horse Pass Casino near Chandler before getting away in a white pickup truck. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspects arrested after alleged Tempe drug deal ends in murder
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two suspects are now behind bars after an alleged drug deal became deadly in Tempe. The investigation began after officers had discovered a body in an alley near Southern and Priest Drive while responding to a shooting call on July 28. Detectives say they discovered a contact...
Arizona woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on father
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on her father, officials said. Justina Nicole Boloyan, 45, was arrested after she reportedly admitted to throwing the water on her father, David Boloyan, while she took care of him at a home in Phoenix, court documents say.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Bell Road [Peoria, AZ]
PEORIA, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police officers were dispatched to a fatal motorcycle collision on Bell Road and 84th Avenue. According to Peoria Police, the crash involved a motorcycle traveling southbound and a truck in the northbound lanes. Prior to the crash, initial reports stated that...
AZFamily
Man arrested for manslaughter after car crashes into metal pole in Mesa, killing his wife
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he was driving drunk when he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat. Mesa police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. after Mario Galvan,...
19-Year-Old Tucker Jon Colby Dies In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured two others led to the arrest of a suspect. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce, who displayed all signs of impairment.
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
fox10phoenix.com
Ex-Buckeye officer used department databases to access personal information, police say
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A former Buckeye Police Officer has been indicted for illegally accessing personal information from multiple people, including ex-girlfriends and other members of law enforcement, the department said. Charles Cosgrove, a 10-year veteran of the Buckeye Police Department, was arrested on Monday following an internal investigation that allegedly...
NBC News
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
One dead, two hurt after crash involving three motorcycles in north Phoenix
One person is dead and two are hurt after a crash involving three motorcycles near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspected DUI driver ran red light, caused deadly motorcycle crash in north Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - A woman has been accused of driving under the influence after she reportedly crashed into a group of motorcycles in north Phoenix during the early morning hours of July 31. The crash happened at around 3:00 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive. One motorcyclist, since identified...
fox10phoenix.com
Rob Schneider body cam footage released by Scottsdale PD
Months after the December 2021 encounter, the Scottsdale Police Department released body cam footage. "It was a nice interaction," said Officer Paul Lee, at the time. "These days there is a lot of negativity."
fox10phoenix.com
Reports emerge of stolen pen at Maricopa County polling sites
The Maricopa County Attorney has issued a Cease and Desist letter against a candidate who is accused of encouraging voters to steal pens. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia has more on what happened.
Comments / 0