ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police working 'incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating shooting at Chandler Mall; no victims located

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say they are investigating a shooting incident at Chandler Fashion Center, also known as Chandler Mall, on Aug. 1. Sierra Thomas, who was at the mall at the time of the incident, described what happened as shoppers ran away. "We're coming down the escalators,...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Shooter claims self-defense after deadly shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and another person was detained after a shooting broke out in a north Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Officers say it happened around 9:15 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, just north of Bell Road. Authorities arrived and found...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tempe#The Mall#Arizona Mills Mall
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed in north Phoenix in alleged act of self-defense

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an alleged act of self-defense in north Phoenix on Monday night. The shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, which is just north of Bell Road. Officers found a...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for stabbing woman at Wild Horse Pass Casino: FBI

GILA RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman last weekend in the parking lot of Wild Horse Pass Casino near Chandler before getting away in a white pickup truck. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 in the...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspects arrested after alleged Tempe drug deal ends in murder

TEMPE, Ariz. - Two suspects are now behind bars after an alleged drug deal became deadly in Tempe. The investigation began after officers had discovered a body in an alley near Southern and Priest Drive while responding to a shooting call on July 28. Detectives say they discovered a contact...
TEMPE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Bell Road [Peoria, AZ]

PEORIA, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police officers were dispatched to a fatal motorcycle collision on Bell Road and 84th Avenue. According to Peoria Police, the crash involved a motorcycle traveling southbound and a truck in the northbound lanes. Prior to the crash, initial reports stated that...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ex-Buckeye officer used department databases to access personal information, police say

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A former Buckeye Police Officer has been indicted for illegally accessing personal information from multiple people, including ex-girlfriends and other members of law enforcement, the department said. Charles Cosgrove, a 10-year veteran of the Buckeye Police Department, was arrested on Monday following an internal investigation that allegedly...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy